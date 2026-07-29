Group Decries VDM’s Attack on AIG Moshood, Warns Against Undermining National Security 

A foremost security advocacy organisation, the Coalition for Security Awareness and National Stability (CSANS), has strongly condemned what it described as the sustained campaign of defamation and media trial being orchestrated by self-acclaimed human rights activist and social media influencer, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), against the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2, AIG Jimoh Moshood.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Ibrahim Musa, on Wednesday in Abuja, the group described the repeated attacks on the senior police officer as reckless, malicious and capable of eroding public confidence in Nigeria’s security institutions.

The group said it was deeply concerned that VDM had continued to exploit his social media influence to make grave allegations against a highly respected police officer without allowing the due process of law to take its course.

According to the statement, AIG Moshood has devoted nearly three decades of his life to the service of Nigeria with uncommon dedication, professionalism, sacrifice and integrity, rising through the ranks of the Nigeria Police Force purely on merit and outstanding performance.

“It is unfortunate that an officer of such impeccable record has become the subject of relentless social media attacks designed to malign his reputation and undermine the institution he represents.

“AIG Jimoh Moshood is not an accidental leader. His rise from junior ranks to becoming Force Public Relations Officer, Commissioner of Police and now Assistant Inspector General of Police is a testament to years of discipline, competence and exceptional service to the nation.

“His records remain available for public scrutiny. Throughout his career, he has distinguished himself as one of the finest officers the Nigeria Police Force has produced,” the group said.

The coalition particularly recalled Moshood’s tenure as Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, describing it as one of the most proactive periods in modern policing in the state.

According to the group, under his leadership, Lagos witnessed intensified intelligence-driven operations against criminal gangs, cultists, kidnappers, armed robbers and other violent offenders.

“He was never a commissioner who sat behind his desk. He personally led several tactical operations, strengthened intelligence gathering, promoted neighbourhood policing, enhanced community engagement and ensured rapid response to security threats.

“His leadership significantly reduced crime rates across Lagos and restored public confidence in policing. His professionalism earned him admiration not only among police personnel but also among other security agencies and international partners,” the statement added.

The group argued that while every public office is open to scrutiny, allegations of wrongdoing should be pursued through constitutionally recognised institutions rather than social media campaigns.

“If anyone believes there were infractions during AIG Moshood’s tenure as Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Nigeria has competent courts, investigative bodies and oversight institutions empowered to determine such matters.

“Social media is not a court of law. No individual, irrespective of his popularity, has been appointed judge, prosecutor and executioner over Nigeria’s security institutions,” it stressed.

CSANS further expressed concern over what it described as VDM’s recurring pattern of confrontations with government institutions and security agencies.

It warned that persistent campaigns aimed at ridiculing and discrediting security agencies could embolden criminal elements and weaken citizens’ trust in institutions responsible for maintaining law and order.

“No nation develops by consistently demonising its security architecture. Constructive criticism is acceptable in a democracy, but deliberate attempts to incite public hostility against security agencies or senior officers without judicial determination are dangerous and counterproductive.

“We welcome VDM’s campaigns against human rights violations and we are ready to work with him, in handling any genuine issues he raises. But we will also not fold our arms and watch him derailing from the very essence of constructive and objective criticism. We shall resist any attempt to reduce our national security architecture to object of ridicule and mockery,” the coalition warned.

CSANS therefore called on VDM to immediately desist from what it termed media trials and inflammatory campaigns capable of undermining national security.

The group said: “It is time for Martins Otse to exercise restraint and allow due process to prevail. Freedom of expression carries responsibilities and must not be weaponised to damage reputations or weaken public institutions.”

The coalition also urged relevant security and intelligence agencies to remain vigilant and, where legally justified, investigate any activities that may threaten public order or national security.

“Our security agencies, especially intelligent agencies, have a constitutional duty to protect Nigeria’s democratic institutions and preserve public peace. Any investigation into individuals or groups should be conducted strictly in accordance with the law and with full respect for constitutional rights. A careful investigation might unravel possible sponsors and collaborators of smear campaigns and attacks on security personnel, which is capable of eroding the very essence of effort as a people,” the statement added.

The group reaffirmed its confidence in AIG Moshood’s professionalism and urged Nigerians to continue supporting the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies in their efforts to keep the country safe.

“We must strengthen, not weaken, the institutions responsible for protecting lives and property. National security is too important to become a casualty of social media sensationalism,” the statement concluded.