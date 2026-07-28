Nigeria Confronts South Africa Over Killings of 98 Citizens, Demands End to Xenophobic Attacks

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria has issued one of its strongest diplomatic protests yet over the recurring killings of its citizens in South Africa, revealing that at least 98 Nigerians have been killed since 2022 in mob attacks, hate crimes and extra-judicial killings, as Abuja demanded urgent action from Pretoria to halt the violence and bring perpetrators to justice.

The warning came during a high-level meeting in Abuja between Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Special Envoy and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola.

The talks, held on the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, underscore the growing diplomatic concern over repeated attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa and signal renewed efforts by Africa’s two biggest economies to prevent another deterioration in bilateral relations.

Speaking during the meeting, Ambassador Enikanolaiye expressed Nigeria’s deep concern over what he described as the persistent targeting of Nigerians and other African migrants in South Africa.

He disclosed that no fewer than 98 Nigerians had lost their lives in the country since 2022 through mob violence, hate-related attacks and extra-judicial killings, describing the trend as unacceptable.

The minister urged the South African government to take decisive measures to protect foreign nationals, ensure that those responsible for the attacks are prosecuted and prevent future occurrences.

He stressed that while criminality should never be condoned, anyone accused of breaking the law must be subjected to due judicial process rather than jungle justice.

Drawing from history, Enikanolaiye reminded South Africa that Nigeria stood firmly behind the country’s liberation struggle against apartheid, offering political, diplomatic and financial support when many African nations rallied behind the African National Congress (ANC).

He said the longstanding relationship between both countries should not be undermined by recurring xenophobic violence.

The minister also pointed to the humanitarian consequences of the attacks, recalling the recent evacuation of 1,490 Nigerians from South Africa, many of whom were forced to abandon their livelihoods because of insecurity and fear.

In his response, Lamola reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to combating xenophobia, racism and all forms of violence.

He insisted, however, that South Africa retains the sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws and expressed concern over the alleged involvement of some Nigerian nationals in organised criminal activities.

According to him, security agencies in South Africa had already arrested suspects linked to recent attacks on Nigerians and prosecutions were ongoing.

He called for greater collaboration between the two countries to tackle transnational organised crime while ensuring the safety and rights of law-abiding citizens.

At the end of the meeting, both governments agreed on a series of confidence-building measures aimed at preventing another diplomatic crisis.

The resolutions include de-escalating inflammatory public rhetoric through sustained diplomacy, strengthening cooperation on migration management and security, accelerating the implementation of the long-delayed Nigeria-South Africa Early Warning Mechanism, and preparing for the next session of the Nigeria-South Africa Binational Commission.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to preserving the strategic partnership and Pan-African solidarity that have long defined relations between the continent’s two economic powerhouses.

Enikanolaiye is expected to brief President Tinubu on the outcome of the talks.

Relations between Nigeria and South Africa have repeatedly been tested by waves of xenophobic attacks dating back to 2008, when dozens of African migrants were killed and thousands displaced in one of the country’s worst outbreaks of anti-foreigner violence.

Fresh attacks in 2015 and 2019 triggered widespread condemnation across Africa and sparked diplomatic tensions between Abuja and Pretoria. In Nigeria, angry youths retaliated by attacking businesses linked to South African companies, prompting both governments to intensify diplomatic engagements.

Over the years, Nigerian authorities have repeatedly evacuated citizens caught in the violence. The latest evacuation of 1,490 Nigerians reflects the continuing insecurity faced by many migrants despite assurances by South African authorities that measures have been put in place to curb xenophobic attacks.

Analysts say the violence has often been fuelled by high unemployment, poverty, competition for jobs and housing, as well as misinformation blaming foreign nationals for crime and economic hardship.

The latest diplomatic intervention comes as both countries seek to preserve one of Africa’s most significant bilateral relationships. Together, Nigeria and South Africa account for a substantial share of the continent’s economic output, trade and diplomatic influence, making sustained cooperation critical not only for both nations but also for regional stability and the success of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Abuja meeting is therefore seen as a crucial attempt to prevent another cycle of violence from undermining relations between two countries whose partnership remains central to Africa’s political and economic future.