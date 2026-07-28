FG Flags off LPG Cylinder Distribution Programme in Bayelsa 

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Federal Government Tuesday flagged off the state-level Liquidized Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder distribution programme in Yenagoa, Bayelsà State, with free distribution of 3kg cylinder to households in the eight local government areas of the state.

The programme, under the Decade of Gas National Grassroots LPG Penetration Programme (NGLPP), was created to transform five million Nigerian households through secure access to clean, affordable gas for cooking and economic growth.

In his keynote address, the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, said the National Grassroots LPG Penetration Programme is a flagship initiative of the Federal Government aimed at accelerating the adoption of LPG as a clean cooking fuel across Nigeria.

He said the programme seeks to improve access to cleaner energy, enhance public health, reduce environmental degradation associated with traditional cooking fuels, promote women’s empowerment, and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for communities across the country.

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He said: “This occasion is not merely an event; it is a landmark moment in our collective journey towards cleaner energy, healthier homes, and a more prosperous nation.

“By taking this pioneering step, Bayelsa State has earned a distinguished place in history as the launch state for this transformative national initiative.

“At the heart of this programme lies a simple but powerful conviction: that the promise of Nigeria’s abundant natural gas must translate into dignity, safety, and improved wellbeing for our people.

“No mother should be compelled to choose between feeding her family and protecting her health. No child should inhale harmful smoke because cleaner energy remains beyond reach.

“No family should spend valuable hours searching for firewood when our nation is richly endowed with gas resources capable of powering safer and more dignified lives.

“This state-level rollout builds on the successful zonal phase previously implemented by the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Petroleum Resources (Gas), across the six geopolitical zones, with one state representing each zone.

“This programme also stands as a practical expression of the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose administration remains firmly committed to improving the quality of life of Nigerians through policies that advance energy access, economic empowerment, environmental sustainability, and inclusive national development.

“This is the driving philosophy behind the Decade of Gas Initiative and our commitment to making natural gas the fuel that powers Nigeria’s industrialisation, energy security, and shared economic prosperity.

“The distribution of these LPG cylinders is, therefore, a deliberate investment in the health, welfare, and economic wellbeing of thousands of households across Bayelsa State.”

In his welcome address, the Coordinating Director, Decade of Gas, ED Ubong, said the key pillars of the programme was to ensure that between now and 2030, five million homes move to using cooking gas, which translates to 1 million homes a year and 27,000 households in Bayelsa.

He said: “It is a big, ambitious programme by the Federal Government under President Tinubu, and I thank God the minister has said that this is what we need to do.”

The Bayelsà State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, while appreciating the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu-led Federal Government, highlighted the positive impact it will have on the state’s residents, particularly those who have long endured challenges related to environmental degradation and economic disparities.

Diri said the collaborative efforts of the federal, state governments, partners and sponsors are instrumental in driving positive change and improving the lives of Nigerians through sustainable energy solutions.

“I felt that I have to be personally here to witness what is going on and also to address you. So on behalf of the government of prosperity and the very good people of Bayelsa State, those who are suffering but are always smiling like I always do. We want to say a very big thank you to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, using the Ministry of State, Petroleum (Gas), and all of those who are partners and sponsors. We say a very big thank you. But I thank God that the narratives has started changing,” he said.