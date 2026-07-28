Nigeria Oil & Gas Outlook Convenes Stakeholders’ Conference on Sector Reform Agenda 

In view of reforms in the Nigerian oil and gas sector, Africa’s B2B event servicing company, Eventhive, will be convening a conference of critical stakeholders in Lagos to assess and chart progress in the sector.

The stakeholders will be converging for the sixth Nigeria Oil & Gas Outlook (NOGO), which the organisers, Eventhive, say was designed to assess the performance and impact of reforms,while charting the sector’s next phase.

Themed ‘Promise to Performance: Nigeria’s Oil & Gas Inflection Point,’ the forum will bring together stakeholders comprising government officials, indigenous energy operators, international investors, financiers and service providers, who will, among other issues, address indigenous production capacity, and the infrastructure and governance gaps behind Nigeria’s production shortfall.

Also at the centre of discussion is progress on the $60 billion Gas Master Plan, the downstream economy emerging around domestic refining, and offshore exploration as a growth area amid tightening environmental, social and governance (ESG) expectations globally.

Speaking, Chief Executive Officer of Eventhive, Jamiu Ijaodola, reiterated that the forum, holding on August 27 at the Civic Centre, sought to shift focus in the sector from policy announcements to measurable results.

“NOGO 2026 is designed to move the conversation from what has changed to what those changes must now produce. We are bringing together stakeholders who will determine whether this moment becomes a turning point,” Ijaodola said.

The organisers also stated that the forum will feature contributions from a range of upstream operators, gas developers and capital providers, including Olajumoke Cecilia Ajayi, Managing Director/CEO of West African Exploration and Production; Nzan Ogbe, Executive Vice-Chairman of Levene Energies; and Pade Durotoye, Nigeria Managing Director of Savannah Energy.

Other confirmed speakers include Dr Sheila Addo, Deputy Managing Director of Ghana’s National Petroleum Authority; Oladimeji Bashorun, CEO of Energia; Dipo Ashafa, Chief Operating Officer of Chappal Energies Mauritius Limited; Dr Abiodun Ogunjobi, Group Chief Technical Officer of NewcrossEP; and Dr Grace Orife, CEO of Lynx Analytics Limited.

The line-up also include Oliver Onyekweli, Partner at McKinsey & Company; Ejiro Gray, Executive Director at Sahara Group; John Kadiri, Executive Secretary of the Association of Local Distributors of Gas; Dr Ayotunde Coker, CEO of Open Access Data Centres; Ayo Salami, Partner and Head of Natural Resources at KPMG West Africa; Chijioke Uzoho, MD/CEO of the Gas Aggregator Company Nigeria Limited; and Sumeet Singh, CEO of Powergas Nigeria.