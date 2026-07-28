Ecobank Nigeria Launches Scaling Up!!! Podcast to Champion African Entrepreneurship, Business Growth

Ecobank Nigeria has launched Scaling Up!!!, its flagship business storytelling podcast designed to inspire, educate and empower entrepreneurs, founders, business leaders and the next generation of African innovators through authentic conversations with some of the continent’s most accomplished business personalities.

The podcast, which will be available on Ecobank Nigeria’s official YouTube channel and other major digital streaming platforms, reinforces the bank’s commitment to supporting businesses beyond banking by creating a platform where entrepreneurs can learn from the experiences of successful founders, creatives and industry leaders who have built thriving enterprises across diverse sectors.

Featuring compelling conversations on entrepreneurship, leadership, innovation, resilience and business growth, Scaling Up!!! offers practical lessons and real-life insights that aspiring and established entrepreneurs can apply in building sustainable businesses.

The inaugural season features an impressive lineup of distinguished guests, including beauty entrepreneur and Founder/CEO of Beauty by AD, Adeola Adeyemi (Diiadem); renowned filmmaker and Founder of Golden Effects Pictures, Kunle Afolayan; veteran music producer and Founder of Coded Tunes, ID Cabasa; luxury fashion entrepreneur, Ejiro Amos Tafiri; celebrated commercial photographer, Emmanuel Oyeleke; Co-founder and Lead Interior Designer of Siriano Limited, Adewunmi Adegbola; and Founder of Windsor Gallery and Nahous Creative Hub, Richard Vedelago.

Each episode explores the guests’ entrepreneurial journeys, highlighting the opportunities they embraced, the challenges they overcame and the strategies that enabled them to build enduring brands and successful businesses.

Speaking on the launch, Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Ecobank Nigeria, Austen Osokpor, said: “Scaling Up!!! reflects Ecobank’s belief that empowering entrepreneurs goes beyond providing financial solutions. Through authentic storytelling and insightful conversations, we are creating a platform where business owners can learn directly from people who have successfully navigated the realities of building sustainable enterprises. It is another way we are reinforcing our commitment to driving entrepreneurship, innovation and economic growth across Africa.”

Also speaking, Head, SMEs, Partnerships & Collaborations, Ecobank Nigeria, Omoboye Odu, said: “Entrepreneurs learn best from the experiences of those who have walked the journey before them. Scaling Up!!! provides practical insights, inspiration and valuable lessons that will help founders make better business decisions, overcome challenges and unlock new opportunities for growth.

“The podcast further strengthens Ecobank’s role as a trusted partner supporting SMEs at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey.”

Sharing the creative vision behind the initiative, the Producer of Scaling Up!!!, Jemimah Ugiagbe, said: “Our goal was to create more than just another business podcast. We wanted honest, engaging and relatable conversations that reveal the realities behind success, the setbacks, the resilience, the bold decisions, and the lessons that every entrepreneur can learn from.

“Every episode is designed to leave listeners informed, inspired and motivated to build businesses that create lasting impact.”

The podcast further strengthens Ecobank Nigeria’s position as a trusted partner for entrepreneurs by providing a knowledge-sharing platform that extends beyond traditional banking services.

Through meaningful conversations with accomplished founders and innovators, the bank continues to demonstrate its commitment to fostering enterprise development, encouraging innovation and promoting sustainable economic growth across Africa.

Scaling Up!!! is targeted at SMEs, entrepreneurs, founders, startups, business executives, creatives, students and young professionals seeking practical business insights from some of Africa’s most respected industry leaders.

New episodes will be released regularly across Ecobank Nigeria’s YouTube channel and other major podcast streaming platforms, offering audiences thought-provoking conversations on entrepreneurship, leadership, innovation and business growth.

Ecobank Nigeria is a member of the Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African banking institution with operations in 33 African countries and international offices in London, Paris, Beijing, and Dubai.

With over 220 branches, more than 36,000 agency banking locations, and robust digital platforms, Ecobank delivers accessible, affordable, and instant banking services. The bank is strategically positioned to support pan-African trade, particularly under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).