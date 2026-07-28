Defence Minister Unveils 14 MRAP Vehicles to Boost Military Capacity, Commissions Armed Forces Event Centre

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd), has unveiled 14 ViniApex Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles and commissioned the new Armed Forces Event Centre in Abuja to boost the operational effectiveness and institutional capacity of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Speaking at the unveiling of the two key military investments in Abuja, General Musa stressed that a professional Armed Forces requires not only modern equipment but also quality infrastructure that supports its institutional life.

He said: “The 14 ViniApex MRAP vehicles being unveiled today are another demonstration of the Federal Government’s commitment to enhancing the safety and operational effectiveness of our troops. For personnel operating in challenging environments, protected mobility can make the difference between vulnerability and survivability. These vehicles will provide greater protection against mines, improvised explosive devices and ambushes while enhancing operational mobility across our theatres of operation.”

The Minister stated that, as the nation’s security challenges continue to evolve, the government remains committed to equipping the Armed Forces with the capabilities required to accomplish their missions effectively while safeguarding the lives of those who defend the nation.

He further emphasised the importance of quality infrastructure in strengthening the military, saying: “This impressive Event Centre, with a seating capacity of about 1,500 guests, provides a befitting venue for military ceremonies, strategic conferences, defence engagements and other activities that strengthen collaboration, professionalism and esprit de corps. Beyond its physical structure, it represents our commitment to providing facilities worthy of the men and women who serve our nation with dedication and honour. I commend everyone whose vision, hard work and commitment made this project a reality.”

The Minister noted that every facility commissioned and every platform acquired represents the trust and resources of the Nigerian people.

He therefore urged all personnel who will utilise and maintain these assets to do so with the highest standards of professionalism, discipline and accountability, ensuring that they continue to serve their intended purpose for many years.

Concluding his remarks, the Minister said: “Today’s commissioning reflects our unwavering commitment to building Armed Forces that are well-equipped, well-supported and fully prepared to defend Nigeria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”