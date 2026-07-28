NolliStream Spotlights Family Ties in New Drama ‘Blood and Secrets’

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

NolliStream has given Nigerian audiences their first look at ‘Blood and Secrets’, an original film currently in post-production and set to carry the NolliStream label once complete.

The project, according to a statement, centres on what family secrets cost once they surface, with NolliStream framing it as a story Nigeria has been avoiding.

Describing it as a first look rather than a full unveiling, Nollistream stressed that the language points to a drama rooted in the kind of household tension many viewers will recognise but rarely see addressed head-on.

It stated that a teaser clip is already live on NolliStream’s platform, giving audiences an early sense of the film’s tone ahead of further reveals.

“NolliStream has opened a sign-up list for the title, inviting viewers to join what it calls an inner circle for first access as the film moves closer to release. It’s a rollout built in stages, awareness first, with more expected to follow as post-production wraps.

“For NolliStream, the timing matters as much as the film itself. Producing an original title, rather than only distributing licensed Nollywood content, marks a shift in how the platform positions itself, moving from a library of existing films toward content it owns outright,” it stressed.

Building interest now, while the film is being finished, the platform said, gives NolliStream room to use its existing low-data streaming and offline download features to make sure that whenever ‘Blood and Secrets’ does land, reaching viewers on slower connections won’t be the barrier it often is for other new releases.

“Viewers curious about Blood and Secrets can join NolliStream’s sign-up list or follow its official channels to stay updated as the film heads toward release,” it stressed.