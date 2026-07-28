BBNaija Season 11: Biggie Changes the Game with The Gambit

Vanessa Obioha

Biggie got social media buzzing on Monday after introducing new twists following the first Head of House (HoH) challenge.

The challenge marked the first test of leadership in the house. After a game of speed and mental alertness, Chimsom Chuka emerged as the first Head of House for the Show Ya Sef season, while Abi became the Deputy HoH.

However, Biggie rewrote the rules. Unlike previous seasons, where the HoH enjoyed immunity alongside privileges such as the HoH Loft, this season the role comes with immunity only. The loft was instead awarded to a lucky housemate selected through a Lucky Dip draw conducted by the new HoH.

Tram emerged as the lucky housemate and chose Sheba as his partner to share the loft.

The twist immediately sparked reactions online, with many questioning the value of winning the HoH title if its privileges are now limited to immunity rather than access to the loft, which offers privacy and other perks.

Biggie also did not spare the housemates from nominations, and it was surprising to see some names receive multiple mentions within just 24 hours. The most nominated housemates were Ricky, Bellz, Nomy, Cassi, Oyin, Sultex, Godessa and Aikou, suggesting that alliances and rivalries may already be taking shape.

The nominations, however, turned out to be fake nominations which the housemates are completely oblivious of.

But viewers will still have to vote, not for eviction but for a new role which Big Brother unveiled as The Gambit.

Viewers are expected to vote for one male and one female housemate, both of whom will be guaranteed a place in the house until the end of the season. They will continue to participate in house activities, compete for rewards and remain eligible for prize-based tasks.

There is, however, one major catch: The Gambits will not be eligible to win the season’s grand prize.

Fans were quick to debate online whether the new role is a blessing or a curse.

Contestants typically enter the reality show in pursuit of both fame and the grand prize. This year’s prize, the biggest in the show’s history, is N160 million. How many housemates would willingly accept the Gambit role, especially when the decision is entirely out of their hands? Could it even lead to voluntary exits?

The criteria for selecting The Gambits appear likely to favour housemates who keep viewers entertained. It may also be a way of allowing audiences to keep their favourites in the house, even if those contestants no longer have a chance of winning the grand prize.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out in the coming days.

Voting is now open on the MyDStv app, MyGOtv app and the Africa Magic website.