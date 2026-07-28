Kano Gov Rated High on Good Governance, Accountability

A public affairs analyst, Mallam Abdulmalik Suleiman, has described Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf as a silent achiever whose record in good governance, transparency and accountability cannot be diminished by propaganda.

Suleiman stated this in Abuja speaking on findings from his assessment tour of Kano State. The tour focused on service delivery and the impact of government projects across the 44 local government areas.

He said the Yusuf administration has set a new standard in governance that will be difficult for other states to match.

“In terms of transparency and accountability, I doubt if there is any other state that can achieve what Kano State has achieved under Governor Abba Kabir,” Suleiman said.

“His Excellency, Gov. Yusuf, is a silent achiever who has done a lot with less noise. He is known for strict adherence to due process and proper project monitoring, which is the hallmark of his administration. This has earned him accolades across the globe,” he added.

“Governor Yusuf is a God fearing leader. For him, it is the people first before anything else. That is why his policies continue to have direct impact on the lives of ordinary citizens,” he stated.

“No amount of propaganda and political campaign of calumny will diminish Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s popularity. The people of Kano can see and feel the difference in governance,” he said.

The analyst accused desperate opposition members of resorting to cheap blackmail to discredit the governor.

“The desperate opposition members are now resorting to circulating project lists in the name of nailing the governor,” he alleged.

He, however, noted that citizens with genuine complaints have appropriate channels for redress.

“If anyone has a complaint about jobs that are yet to be done, there are appropriate channels to follow to get the right information, rather than resorting to cheap blackmail,” he said.

Suleiman said the administration’s openness in budgeting, project monitoring and public engagement has deepened citizens’ trust in government.

“The governor’s commitment to good governance is visible across Kano. From the rehabilitation of schools and hospitals to road construction and empowerment programs, the impact is being felt at the grassroots,” he stated.

Suleiman appealed to Governor Yusuf to remain focused and ignore distractions from political opponents.

“I appeal to Gov. Yusuf to ignore distractions and remain focused. As the saying goes, ‘When you choose to fight a pig, it gets happy while you get dirtier’,” he said.

He added that the rising popularity of the APC led government in Kano is tied to tangible results.

“The administration has prioritized projects that directly affect the lives of ordinary citizens. That is why, irrespective of the noise from opposition elements, the governor’s rating continues to rise,” he added.

The analyst urged political actors to embrace issue based politics and called on Kano residents to continue supporting the government to deliver more developmental projects.