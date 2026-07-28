Delta Central APC Endorses Tinubu, Oborevwori, Others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta Central Senatorial District, has closed ranks ahead of the 2027 general election, with party leaders, stakeholders and members unanimously endorsing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Senator Ede Dafinone and all other candidates of the party while calling for unity and intensified grassroots mobilisation.

The endorsement came during the Delta Central APC stakeholders’ strategic meeting in Effurun.

Moving the motion for the endorsement, which seconded by Hon Halims Agoda, the party’s founding leader, Chief O’tega Emerhor, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for their policies and programmes, which he is impacting Nigerians and Deltans positively.

The motion was subsequently put to a voice vote by the Delta State APC Chairman, Chief Solomon Arenyeka, and was unanimous adopted.

Addressing the people, Arenyeka said the stakeholders’ meetings across the three senatorial districts were conceived after the State Working Committee reviewed party activities during its June 11 meeting and resolved that each senatorial district should convene meetings to strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

He described the Delta Central meeting as evidence that the strategy was yielding positive results, adding that the calibre of personalities present reflected unprecedented unity within the party and demonstrated that Delta Central had set the pace for the remaining senatorial districts.

He commended Governor Oborevwori for what he described as tireless efforts in building and sustaining unity within the APC across Delta State, saying the governor had invested considerable time travelling across local government areas, reconciling aggrieved members and strengthening party structures.

Pointing out that the success recorded by the APC was largely attributable to the governor’s leadership, he welcomed those who defected from other political platforms to the party.

He assured them of equal opportunities and full integration into the APC and announced that the Delta North stakeholders’ meeting would hold on August 7 in Asaba, while date for the Delta South meeting would be announced later.

Earlier, Chairman of the APC in Delta Central Senatorial District, Chief Paulinus Akpeki, said the governor’s emergence as the party’s governorship candidate reflected the confidence the APC had in his leadership, inclusive governance and performance in office.

Akpeki said the successful conduct of the party’s congresses and primaries had strengthened internal democracy and positioned the APC for future electoral success and attributed the peaceful outcome of the exercises to Oborevwori’s leadership.

Saying many observers had predicted internal crises but the party emerged stronger because of extensive consultations, fairness and maturity.

“The primaries have come and gone. Winners have emerged and some may naturally feel disappointed. However, the time for internal competition is over. The election ahead is bigger than any individual’s ambition. Let us forgive one another, heal every misunderstanding and work together for the success of our party,” he said.

He further urged members to market the achievements of the Oborevwori administration in infrastructure, education, healthcare, economic empowerment, peace and security while also promoting President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda across communities in Delta State.

Akpeki expressed confidence that a united, disciplined and focused APC would secure victory in the 2027 general elections.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Chief Festus Keyamo, congratulated all candidates who emerged victorious in the party’s primaries and commended those who were unsuccessful for remaining loyal to the APC.

“The APC is not a miracle centre where people simply go to obtain tickets. Our candidates emerged through the party’s democratic processes, and we must all respect those outcomes,” Keyamo said.

He stressed that politics is driven by organisation, planning and constant engagement with the electorate, adding that the economic reforms of President Tinubu’s administration were beginning to produce positive results through increased government revenue and greater investments in infrastructure, job creation and poverty reduction.

Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, thanked party leaders and stakeholders for supporting his emergence and others as candidates of the APC and pledged to facilitate greater employment and empowerment opportunities for Urhobo youths when re-elected.

Leaders from the three federal constituencies in Delta Central also assured the party of victory in the forthcoming elections. Chief Solomon Ighrakpata (Okpe/Sapele/Udu Federal Constituency), Senator Ighoyota Amori (Ethiope Federal Constituency) and Olorogun John Oguma (Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency) declared that the APC remained united across the federal constituencies and pledged to work collectively to deliver all the party’s candidates at the polls.

Speaking on behalf of women in the district, Executive Director of Business Development at NEXIM Bank, Hon. Stella Okotete, assured party leaders that Delta Central would deliver at least one million votes for the APC in the 2027 general elections. She called for greater inclusion, support and empowerment of women and youths, describing them as critical to the party’s electoral success.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Delta State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Hon. Isaiah Esiovwa, said council chairmen across Delta Central were fully committed to mobilising grassroots support to ensure victory for all APC candidates.

On behalf of the local government party chairmen, the APC Chairman in Okpe Local Government Area pledged sustained mobilisation, reconciliation of aggrieved members and strengthened party unity to guarantee overwhelming victory for the party in the 2027 general elections.