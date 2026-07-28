Mwale Kezias Emerges New ATU Secretary-General

Oghenevwede Ohworiole in Abuja

Mwale Kezias of Zambia has been elected the Secretary-General of the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) for the 2027–2030 term.

Kezias emerged victorious with 21 votes, defeating South Africa’s Cynthia Lesufi, who secured eight votes, and Cameroon’s Vallery Ottou, who polled five votes. The election was decided in the fourth round by a simple majority after none of the candidates secured the required two-thirds majority in the first three rounds.

His election brought the 7th Ordinary Session of the African Telecommunications Union Conference of Plenipotentiaries (CPL-26) to a close last Friday in Abuja.

In his acceptance speech, Kezias thanked ATU member states for their confidence, and pledged to work with governments, regulators, development partners, and other stakeholders to bridge Africa’s digital divide.

He said: “I stand before you today with profound humility and deep gratitude, honoured by the confidence and trust that the member states of the ATU have bestowed upon me by electing me to serve as the Secretary-General for the 2027–2030 term.

“Allow me to express my sincere appreciation to every member state for your confidence, your support, and your faith in my candidature.”

He said he accepted the mandate with a deep sense of responsibility.

“I accept this mandate mindful that leadership is not a privilege to be enjoyed, but a trust to be honoured and safeguarded.

“The African Telecommunications Union stands at a defining moment in its history. The pace of technological advancement has never been greater, and the opportunities before us have never been more significant.

“Our continent has the talent, innovation, creativity, and determination to shape its own digital future. Our responsibility, therefore, is to ensure that no country, no community, and no citizen—especially children, women, and persons with disabilities—is left behind.”

Kezias said he would work closely with governments, regulators, policymakers, the private sector, academia, civil society, development partners, and other stakeholders to build a stronger, more responsive, and forward-looking ATU.

“Together, we will strive to expand affordable and universal connectivity, promote digital inclusion, strengthen cybersecurity and digital resilience, foster innovation, develop digital skills, and amplify Africa’s voice in regional and global digital policy,” he said.

Earlier, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Doreen Bogdan-Martin, urged African countries to take ownership of their digital future, stressing that it must be designed, built, managed, and driven by Africans.

She recalled that discussions at the Geneva digital events held two weeks earlier reinforced the need for African-led digital development.

“The Geneva digital events that took place two weeks ago made it clear that Africa’s digital future must be designed, built, managed, and innovated by Africans.

“Nigeria is home to one of Africa’s largest digital economies and serves as a hub for expanding opportunities as technology reshapes this great continent. While millions have yet to benefit from digital transformation, we know what it takes to close the gap.

“Innovative solutions already exist, and expertise is everywhere. I believe three things can accelerate our progress towards achieving universal and meaningful connectivity across Africa and beyond,” she said.

Bogdan-Martin said the ITU continues to invest in African talent through initiatives such as African Girls Can Code, Digital Transformation Centres, the Giga school connectivity initiative, and the AI Skills Coalition.

“Through these initiatives, ITU and its partners are equipping thousands of students and teachers with skills in artificial intelligence and robotics,” she said.

She also disclosed that the ITU is collaborating with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and 10 other African regulators to develop national broadband connectivity maps.

“Each country must be able to choose the mix of technologies that best suits its geography, local markets, and digital ambitions.

“Fair competition also requires reliable evidence. Through the ITU Africa Broadband Connectivity Maps Project, we are working with 11 regulators, including Nigeria’s NCC, to develop national broadband maps so that investment decisions are driven by accurate data.

“Enabling policy environments will also help networks become more resilient during disasters, ensuring they continue to serve as critical digital lifelines,” she stated.

Also speaking at the ATU-GSMA Roundtable, GSMA Senior Director for Public Policy and Communications, Caroline Ngugwa, described regulatory modernization as a critical enabler of digital connectivity.

According to her, “Regulatory modernisation is not a technical footnote to connectivity policy; it is the foundation upon which everything else depends.

“The ITU’s Global Connectivity Report 2025 shows that countries implementing a coherent package of modern regulatory measures—including converged universal licensing, technology-neutral frameworks, fair spectrum pricing, and infrastructure sharing—achieve 5G coverage that is 40 percentage points higher than countries that do not.”

At the end of the conference, participants adopted the Abuja Declaration, which calls on African governments, operators, and development partners to act urgently and collectively to accelerate digital connectivity across the continent.

The declaration urged member states to encourage investment, strengthen collaboration, and adopt policies that will help close Africa’s digital connectivity gap.

In his closing remarks, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, called for stronger regional cooperation to build a shared digital future.

He said: “Every discussion, every decision, and every compromise has reflected our shared commitment and belief that Africa’s digital future is stronger when we work together.

“The outcomes of this conference are a testament not only to the strength of our institutions but also to the collective determination of the people gathered here.

“The decisions we have taken over the past two