Obanikoro, Lagos Guber Poll DG, is 66 Today

Former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Senator Musiliu Olatunde Obanikoro, is 66 years old today, July 28.

Obanikoro was recently appointed the director-general of the Lagos State governorship election by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

A former chairman of Lagos Island Local Government, Obanikoro was appointed Commissioner for Home Affairs and Culture in Lagos in 1999 by then Governor Bola Tinubu, and served for four years before he was elected senator.

After his appointment as High Commissioner to Ghana, which followed his defeat as a governorship candidate in Lagos on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Obanikoro was also been appointed junior minister twice.

He was first Minister of State for Defence and later Minister of State for Foreign Affairs under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.