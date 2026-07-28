Soludo and Anambra’s Non-listing for W’Bank’s HOPE Governance Scheme

David-Chyddy Eleke takes a look at debates over the recent controversy of the non-listing of Anambra State as beneficiary of the $27million World Bank’s HOPE Governance programme.

Recently, the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo in Anambra State came under attack after the release of list of states that will benefit in the World Bank-supported Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity–Governance (HOPE-GOV) Programme, which runs into $27million incentives for states that were rated to be high in performance in the Zero Disbursement-Linked Results (DLRs).

The programme domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, is a collaboration between the federal government and the World Bank, and is designed to improve financial and human resource management in basic education and primary healthcare.

During a recent retreat in Abuja for commissioners, permanent secretaries, and directors of budget and planning in the 36 states and the FCT, the National Coordinator of the HOPE Governance Program, Dr. Assad Hassan said the disbursement was based on the findings and recommendations of the Interim Independent Verification Agent (IVA).

He listed the Year Zero Disbursement Linked Results as DLR 2.1, which relates to states’ adoption of comprehensive guidelines for preparation and submission of consolidated work plan for State Basic Education budget by March 31, 2025.

On the other hand, the DLR 2.2 relates to states’ adoption of comprehensive guidelines for preparation and submission of consolidated work plan for the state primary health care budget by March 31, 2025 and DLR 2.3 – local governments adoption of harmonised budget guidelines/chart of accounts. Also, the Disbursement Linked Result (DLR) 4.1 focuses on publication of Financial Year 2025 Citizens Budget for Basic Education and Primary Health by February 28, 2025 by the participating states.

The organisation went ahead to state the categories for the disbursement of the funds and and the various amounts that would accrue to the states. In the South East, three states – Enugu, Imo and Abia were listed as beneficiaries of the programme, but Ebonyi and Anambra were missing.

The categorization showed that states to benefit from Disbursement Linked-Result (DLR) 2.1 are Bayelsa, Borno, Kano, Kebbi and Yobe States, and they will receive $1.5 million each. For DLR 2.2, Bayelsa, Borno, Kano, Kebbi and Yobe States are to be incentivised with $1.5 million each. Adamawa, Bayelsa, Borno, Delta, Gombe, Kano, Plateau, Taraba and Yobe States are to receive $500,000 each for achieving DLR 2.3, while on DLR 4.1, Abia, Plateau, Bayelsa, Borno, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Ondo and Yobe States would be receiving $500,000 each.

The bank explained that other participating states were not eligible for the incentives because they either published the required guidelines after the March 31, 2025 deadline, failed to meet most of the stipulated criteria, or did not publish the required results on their official state websites.

The non inclusion of Anambra has set tongues wagging in the state, with many taking the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, a known professor of economics to the cleaners, even questioning his ability to administer the state in his supposed area of competence.

A social media user, GreatIyk4u lashed out at Soludo saying: “The verified report of Anambra failing to qualify in the $27 Million World Bank HOPE Governance Funding should worry every Igbo person. This is a performance-based funding that the World bank is giving to states that meet reform targets in education, primary healthcare, public financial management and other key governance reforms aimed at improving transparency and accountability in public service delivery.

“Not less than 20 states in Nigeria met the criteria for this performance-based grant, but Anambra, a state governed by a Professor of Economics did not! Abia under Alex C. Otti, Enugu under Peter Ndubuisi Mbah and Imo under Hope Uzodimma all qualified for this grant but a whole Anambra did not qualify because he could not meet the performance benchmark. And this is a state in the hands of a Professor of Economics!! During campaign the same Soludo will tell us that poverty level increases under Mr Peter Obi who came when Anambra State was at the verge of total collapse in the hands of the Ubah Family.”

This has formed subject of attack on social media with government critics using the opportunity to lampoon Soludo. Just like GreatIyk4u, many critics have wondered why a state governed by a former CBN governor and Professor of Economics will not meet the mandate, in a task that falls within his area.

But a document on the programme which was dated July 7, 2025 by the World Bank seems to have come to the rescue of Soludo. The document which has been circulating on social media clearly stated in the ‘key issues and status column’ that: “35 states and the Federal Capital Territory have expressed interest in participating in the Program. Anambra State did not express interest to participate in the Program. The interested states have continuously engaged with the bank at various times for support and guidance on positioning them to achieve the different results and improving outcomes in their jurisdictions.”

To buttress this point, Soludo has confirmed that his government did not show interest in the programme, thereby clearing the air about not meeting the bank’s performance benchmark as reason for the non-listing of the state. A press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime stated that contrary to the reports alleging that the state was denied the World Bank loan facility due to poor performance benchmarks, the state never applied ab initio.

He said: “The report makes no mention of disqualification or failed benchmarks, only that interested states engaged the bank for guidance. Anambra’s non-participation was a deliberate administrative decision, not a penalty. Anambra State Government under Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo evaluates every program against its priorities and fiscal timelines before committing. The State Government also clarified that it is currently concluding due diligence and ongoing talks with the World Bank, and Anambra State will not fail to participate in any progressive program or policy that aligns with our priorities, now or in the future. Therefore, the State Government urges the media and the general public to verify facts and resist undue insinuations that may be misleading.”

True to his word about weighing every option of loan alongside the priorities and fiscal timeline before committing, Soludo has repeatedly turned down request for him to borrow. During the last governorship election in the state, part of what formed Soludo’s campaign was his ability to administer the state for four years without borrowing a dime, yet steadily meeting the infrastructure needs of the state.

Presently, a loan request of N100billion approved for the governor by the state house of assembly four years ago, exactly on July 22, 2022, which was to be accessed from the Central Bank of Nigeria has remained unaccessed. Soludo had written to the assembly then, seeking for the facility – a N100 billion Global Limit Multiple Term Loan Facility from CBN for the construction and refurbishment of key infrastructure in the state.

In approving the request, the state assembly Speaker, Rt Hon Somtochukwu Udeze had said: “We observed that the N100 billion loan was strictly for the construction of roads, bridges and flyovers across the state. It was also observed that the current debt profile of the state at about N107 billion can still accommodate more of such loans considering the expected outcome and impact on the residents of the state. However, we recommended the commissioners should provide the list of the proposed project descriptions and expected cost of each project for ease of oversight function subsequently; and that was done.

“That the loan should be secured at a single-digit interest rate and be used for feasible infrastructure development alone. We also recommend the need for increased internally generated revenue to minimise borrowing to fund infrastructure development in the state,” the speaker had admonished.

Four years down the line, Soludo thumbs his chest as having never borrowed since the commencement of his government, insisting that even though he has not borrowed, he has met the infrastructure needs of Anambra state with several roads crisscrossing communities where none existed before.

His defence for the non-listing in the World Bank HOPE Governance programme clearly showed that his government weighs every option of loan against fiscal timeline, insisting that it wasn’t punitive that the state was not listed, but a choice.