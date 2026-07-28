Osun Guber: 13 Local Government Areas Identified as Flash Points

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A group of election observers has identified 13 of the 30 local government areas as flash points for the August 15 governorship election in Osun State.

It would be recalled that the state recently recorded politically motivated killings, violent attacks, and heightened political tensions.

The group, which comprises Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO), ElectHER, International Press Centre (IPC), Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWVTF), Election Observation Hub (EOH), TAF Africa, The Kukah Centre (TKC), and Yiaga Africa, raised the alarm at a press conference in Osogbo yesterday.

The local government areas, according to the group, include Irewole, Osogbo, Boripe, Obokun, Ife North, Ife Central, and parts of Ijesaland.

Presenting the Pre-Election Assessment report of the groups, Mr. Lanre Arogundade called on the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to focus on the local government areas in order to mitigate violence in the affected areas during the election.

He said the areas have recorded politically motivated killings, violent attacks and heightened political tensions.

According to him, “These areas require intelligence-driven, preventive and proportionate security deployments before, during and after election day to deter violence and protect voters, election officials, observers and electoral måaterials.

He also expressed concern about the neutrality of security agencies, particularly the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

According to him, “the August 15, 2026, Osun State governorship election represents another important milestone in Nigeria’s democratic journey. Coming only weeks after the Ekiti State off-cycle election and less than a year before the 2027 general election, the election provides another critical opportunity to assess the preparedness of electoral institutions, the professionalism and the neutrality of security agencies, the commitment of political actors to democratic norms and the resilience of Nigeria’s electoral process.

“The election also presents an opportunity to strengthen public confidence in electoral institutions and demonstrate that elections can be conducted in a manner that is peaceful, credible, transparent, and inclusive.

“Given persistent concerns about electoral integrity and declining public trust, the quality of the Osun election will have implications beyond the state. It will shape perceptions of Nigeria’s commitment to the credibility of the forthcoming 2027 general election.”

He added: “The unresolved contestation over the legitimacy and control of local government councils has generated institutional uncertainty, heightened tensions between political actors and increased the risk of electoral conflict. In such a context, even routine electoral processes may become flashpoints for confrontation if not managed transparently, impartially and in strict accordance with the law.”

He stressed that the credibility of the election would be measured by the level of peace that reigns during the election and its fair conduct.