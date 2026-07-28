Sokoto ADC Guber Candidate Seeks CVR Extension to Avert Mass Disenfranchisement

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Sokoto State, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise by two weeks to avert mass disenfranchisement ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Aminu Abdullahi, Dan’iya urged all eligible residents of the state to take advantage of the remaining hours of the CVR exercise before it closes on Sunday. He said the Permanent Voter Card remains the most effective democratic instrument through which citizens can participate in governance and determine the future of their communities.

He placed special emphasis on young people who are yet to register, and appealed to parents and guardians to encourage and accompany their children and wards who have attained voting age to INEC centres.

According to him, the active participation of youths in the electoral process is vital to the future of the country and to ensuring that the government remains accountable to the people.

Dan’iya said the requested extension would accommodate prospective voters who may have been unable to register due to work schedules, logistical challenges, and the large turnout recorded at registration centres across the country.

The ADC candidate cited available reports showing that INEC had projected that the current exercise would add about 10 million new voters to the national register. However, preliminary figures indicate that just over six million prospective voters have registered so far. He noted that the gap between the projection and the provisional figure demonstrates the need to provide more time for eligible Nigerians to complete their registration.

Dan’iya stressed that broad participation in elections is essential to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy. He argued that when more citizens are captured on the register, elections become more representative and the credibility of the process is enhanced ahead of the 2027 general election.

Despite the appeals, INEC has insisted that the CVR exercise will end on July 26, 2026. In a notice issued on its X handle, the Commission said designated registration centres nationwide would be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and urged Nigerians yet to register to do so before the window closes.

The electoral body also reminded prospective voters that they can complete the process online through its dedicated CVR portal or visit INEC state and local government offices for physical assistance. It further advised Nigerians who have relocated to transfer their registration rather than register afresh.

In Sokoto, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Umar Garba, had earlier said the second phase of the exercise was taken to the grassroots to ease access for rural communities. He disclosed that 162,299 eligible voters were registered in the state during the first phase, which he described as an indication of growing civic awareness.

Dan’iya reaffirmed that the ballot remains the constitutional means through which citizens can hold leaders accountable and decide the direction of governance. He urged the people of Sokoto State to embrace peaceful civic engagement and to avoid any act that could undermine the electoral process.

He warned that failure to capture all eligible voters now could lead to disenfranchisement and weaken public confidence in the 2027 polls. According to him, extending the exercise by two weeks would deepen democratic participation and ensure that more Nigerians are not left out.