N’ Delta Youth Leaders Urge Chevron to Review Expatriate Appointment, Procurement Policy

Funmi Ogundare

Niger Delta youth leaders have called on Chevron Nigeria Limited to review the reported appointment of a foreign national to a procurement management position and reconsider proposed changes to its procurement framework.

The group warned that the decisions could undermine Nigeria’s local content policy and threaten indigenous investments.

The spokesperson, Comrade Faith Gere, in a statement, expressed concern over reports that a foreign national had been appointed to a procurement management role previously occupied by a Nigerian, despite the availability of qualified Nigerian professionals.

According to him, the reported appointment runs contrary to the objectives of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, which seeks to promote indigenous participation, build local capacity and create employment opportunities for Nigerians in the oil and gas sector.

The group also opposed the reported plan by Chevron to change its procurement delivery terms from Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) to Free Carrier (FCA), arguing that the move could place Nigerian manufacturers and suppliers at a competitive disadvantage.

They noted that many indigenous companies have invested significantly in developing local manufacturing capacity for pipes, valves, bolts, fittings and other critical oil and gas equipment, while creating jobs and complying with local content requirements.

According to the group, “Adopting FCA procurement arrangements could expose local firms to unfair competition from foreign suppliers with lower operating costs, thereby reversing the gains made in strengthening Nigeria’s industrial base.”

The group urged Chevron to review the appointment of any foreign national occupying positions for which qualified Nigerians are available, in line with the provisions and objectives of the country’s local content legislation.

It also called on the oil major to reconsider the implementation of the FCA procurement model and retain the DDP arrangement where appropriate to ensure a level playing field for indigenous suppliers.

In addition, the youth leaders urged the organisation to engage with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), relevant government agencies, indigenous manufacturers and other industry stakeholders before introducing procurement policies that could materially affect local content development.

They also called on Chevron to reaffirm its commitment to supporting Nigerian businesses, creating employment opportunities and strengthening the country’s industrial and economic development.

While stressing that their intervention was not intended to create confrontation, the group stated: “We remain committed to constructive engagement with Chevron and other stakeholders to safeguard Nigerian jobs, protect indigenous investments and sustain the Federal Government’s local content policy.

They urged the organisation to address the issues raised promptly in the interest of fairness, sustainable economic development and the long-term growth of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.