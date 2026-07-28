Tinubu Vows To Punish Those Destabilising Peace in Kaduna

.Tasks security forces to track down killers of innocent villagers in Kauru LGA

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has vowed to punish

those who seek to destabilise the hard-fought peace and security, which Kaduna State has enjoyed in recent times.



The attack on innocent citizens in the early hours of Monday led to the killings of about 30 residents, including women and children and the burning down of their houses in Kauru local government area of Kaduna state.



Tinubu also gave a marching order to all security forces to track down the killers of innocent citizens in Naridon Village in Kamaru Ward of Kauru local government area.



The President, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, further directed the security agents to effect the release of those abducted during the attack as well as secure the area.



According to Tinubu: “I have directed the Armed Forces, police, and relevant intelligence agencies to intensify operations across the affected areas to track down the perpetrators swiftly, secure the release of abducted individuals, and restore normalcy to the region.”



“Our administration has an unwavering commitment to strengthening security infrastructure, equipping response personnel, and neutralising criminal networks attempting to disrupt the peace of the nation.

“I urge our local communities to cooperate with security forces by providing actionable intelligence that would help early response efforts,” the President added.



Tinubu also strongly condemned the recent barbaric and cowardly attack and described

the assault as an unprovoked act of terror against defenceless people.



The President extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, as well as to Governor Uba Sani, the Government, and the entire good people of Kaduna State.



He reassures the state government and affected communities that the Federal Government stands firmly with them in this hour of grief and remains resolute in tackling security challenges nationwide.