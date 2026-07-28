Police Rescue 32 Kidnap Victims, Foil Bandit Attack in Sokoto Community

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command has rescued 32 persons abducted by armed bandits and thwarted a major attack in Maikujera Village, Rabah Local Government Area, bordering Zamfara State.

The operation, carried out in the early hours of Tuesday, followed a distress call at about 8:30 a.m. reporting a large contingent of bandits moving with rustled livestock and multiple hostages while firing indiscriminately.

According to a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufai, the Divisional Police Officer of Rabah immediately mobilized tactical teams including the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and the Violent Crime Reaction Unit, VCRU.

The police teams also coordinated with the nearby Army Forward Operating Base, FOB, to establish blocking positions on all exit routes from the village in a bid to prevent the assailants from escaping with their victims.

Upon arrival, the combined security forces engaged the bandits in a prolonged gun duel. Overwhelmed by superior firepower and tactical maneuvering, the hoodlums abandoned both their hostages and the rustled animals before fleeing into the surrounding forest.

A subsequent search of the bush and nearby areas led to the rescue of all 32 abducted persons unhurt. The victims comprise six adult males and 26 females, the majority of whom are children.

The rescued persons have since been evacuated to a safe location where they are receiving medical and psychological support. Police authorities said arrangements are underway for their reunification with families.

However, the attack was not without casualties. The Command confirmed that four persons were shot and killed by the bandits during the initial assault, before the arrival of security operatives.

Commissioner of Police, CP Hayatu Hassan Shaffa, expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. He assured residents that efforts are ongoing to track down the fleeing perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Rabah LGA, located on the volatile Sokoto-Zamfara border, has in recent months witnessed a spike in bandit incursions, cattle rustling, and mass abductions, prompting increased joint operations by police and military formations in the area.

The Police Command reiterated its commitment to eradicating banditry and kidnapping in Sokoto State and urged citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements to the nearest security outpost for prompt action.