Shettima Tasks S’West Development Commission Management On Innovation, Collaboration, Mandate Delivery

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has disclosed that the vision behind the creation of new regional development commissions is to further unlock and harness the unique strengths and opportunities in the various regions for Nigeria’s collective prosperity.

He thus stated that President Bola Tinubu deserves praise for such foresight and directional leadership.

According to him, the vision must however be backed by innovation, effective collaboration and integrity in the discharge of the mandate of the various regional development bodies, noting that the “Renewed Hope Agenda is about translating policy into tangible improvements in the lives of Nigerians”.

The vice-president stated this on Wednesday when he received the management of the South West Development Commission (SWDC) led by its board chairman, Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi, on a courtesy visit to the State House, Abuja.

Recalling the mandate of the commission, Shettima said: “The South-west region, with its history of enterprise, innovation, education and industry, has a pivotal role to play in Nigeria’s development journey. Your commission must be known for delivery, not bureaucracy. Nigerians will measure your success by the quality of roads built, jobs created, businesses supported and communities transformed.”

He noted that collaboration was also key in the realisation of the mandate of the South West Development Commission and the improvement of the livelihood of the people.

His words: “Across the world, successful regions are those that invest in innovation, human capital, technology and regional integration. The South-west is well-positioned to lead Nigeria in these areas. I encourage you to work closely with the state governments across the South-west, traditional institutions, the private sector and development partners.

“Development succeeds when institutions collaborate, not compete. Peer review is very important. I urge you to reach out to the other regional development commissions and share ideas that will transform the fortunes of our various regions.”

On the selection and execution of projects and programmes across communities in the region, the vice-president said: “Every project must be transparent, measurable and capable of attracting private investment. Our job as government is to create the enabling environment for investments to thrive.”

Shettima urged the commission and other regional development bodies to be guided by integrity, innovation and results, reiterating the Federal Government’s support for every genuine effort that advances regional development and national prosperity.

Earlier, chairman of the commission’s board, Senator Adetunmbi, commended the Tinubu administration, noting with admiration the government’s economic and structural reforms that culminated in the creation of the regional development commissions, among other benefits.

He also commended the vice-president for his leadership of the National Economic Council (NEC), which he said is transforming governance at the sub-nationals with tangible projects executed across the country.

Adetunmbi briefed the vice-president on the proposed roadmap for the commission’s interventions in infrastructure, human capital development and related projects across the region, stating its plans to conduct a robust baseline study to properly guide the commission’s programmes.

The chairman also sought the vice-president’s guidance and support in working harmoniously with sub-nationals through the National Economic Council to avoid the duplication of efforts and improvement in the delivery of democracy dividends to the people.