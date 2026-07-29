Tinubu: Kaduna Killings Unprovoked Act of Terror Against the Defenceless

• Orders security agencies to hunt killers, rescue abducted victims

• Mourns victims, condoles with impacted families

Deji Elumoye and Linus Aleke in Abuja





PPresident Bola Tinubu yesterday described the overnight massacre of 30 persons, including women and children in Southern Kaduna, North-west Nigeria, as an unprovoked act of terror against defenceless citizens.

The president also vowed that those behind the latest mass killings in the area will be brought to justice, declaring that his administration will not allow criminal elements to reverse the security gains recorded in Kaduna State in recent years.

In the same vein , Tinubu yesterday gave an assurance that the ongoing restructuring of security operations and institutions will deliver victory over terrorism, banditry and kidnappings nationwide.

Besides, the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) has announced with deep regret the death of one of its senior officers, Col. AA Ude, who was killed following an attack by unidentified assailants at his residence in Phase 5, Army Housing Estate, Kurudu, Abuja.

The president’s directive to fish out the suspects in the Kaduna case followed Monday’s deadly attack on Naridon Village in Kamaru Ward of Kauru Local Government Area, where about 30 residents, including women and children, were reportedly murdered in their sleep while several houses were razed.

Besides, the assailants were said to have abducted an unspecified number of residents before fleeing the community.

In a statement issued in Abuja by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the president reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to confronting violent criminal networks threatening lives and livelihoods across the country.

The latest assault is one of the deadliest attacks in Southern Kaduna in recent months and has renewed concerns over the fragile security situation in the region, which has witnessed repeated episodes of mass killings, kidnappings and destruction of property over the past decade.

Although security has improved considerably under Governor Uba Sani’s administration compared to previous years, isolated attacks have continued to occur in parts of the state, underscoring the persistence of armed criminal groups operating in the area.

The incident has also drawn widespread condemnation from civil society organisations, community leaders and international advocacy groups, many of whom described the killings of women and children as a humanitarian tragedy and called for urgent action to protect vulnerable communities and ensure those responsible are prosecuted.

But responding to the attack, Tinubu said he had directed the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force and intelligence agencies to intensify operations in the affected communities, track down those responsible, rescue abducted victims and restore normalcy.

“I have directed the Armed Forces, police, and relevant intelligence agencies to intensify operations across the affected areas to track down the perpetrators swiftly, secure the release of abducted individuals, and restore normalcy to the region.

“Our administration has an unwavering commitment to strengthening security infrastructure, equipping response personnel, and neutralising criminal networks attempting to disrupt the peace of the nation.

“I urge our local communities to cooperate with security forces by providing actionable intelligence that would help early response efforts,” the president added.

Tinubu strongly condemned what he described as the barbaric and cowardly attack, saying the assault on innocent villagers was an unprovoked act of terror against defenceless citizens.

The president also extended his condolences to the bereaved families, Governor Uba Sani, the Kaduna State Government and the people of the state, assuring them that the federal government remained committed to restoring lasting peace and improving security across the country.

The renewed presidential directive comes as security agencies continue to battle terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and communal violence across several parts of northern Nigeria.

In recent months, the federal government has repeatedly pledged to strengthen intelligence gathering, enhance inter-agency coordination and improve the operational capabilities of security forces as part of efforts to curb violent attacks and safeguard lives and property nationwide.

Also, Tinubu yesterday gave an assurance that the ongoing restructuring of security operations and institutions will deliver victory over terrorism, banditry and kidnappings nationwide.

Speaking while receiving the leadership of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), led by its President, Most Rev. Matthew Ndagoso, at the State House, Abuja, Tinubu stressed that Nigeria’s security architecture is being repositioned for greater efficiency.

According to Tinubu, the security challenges are being confronted through enhanced intelligence gathering, restructuring and repositioning of security institutions, improved logistical support, and prioritisation of frontline personnel welfare.

He called on the CBCN and all religious leaders to actively condemn violent attacks, guide their members, and support government efforts to end insurgency.

“We don’t have another country but here – this Nigeria. And I will refer to the national anthem that in our complexity and diversity, we shall thrive, live, rejoice and be good to all, and humanity.

“I have just approved the expansion of the armed forces. We are getting more equipment, building new barracks. We will defeat terrorism. It should be part of your sermons. I won’t deviate from our national anthem,’’ the President added.

On poverty alleviation, Tinubu affirmed that the government will sustain interventions that directly improve the livelihoods of families and citizens, such as the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

“I have listened to you carefully, and most importantly, your key areas are security and education. I can tell you categorically with sincerity that the country has been placed on a sound footing. The economy has recovered. The alarm for bankruptcy and dark tunnel of uncertainty that we had when I came in has been changed.

“The spirit of the people is lifting, and the economic turmoil that we feared is cleared. The economy has been delivered from bankruptcy.

“I always say, because of my background and profession, that I inherited the assets and liabilities of my predecessor. I have been running with it. This government has stabilised, and there is prosperity on the horizon. Life is improving,’’ he stated.

The president urged citizens to explore available opportunities for engagement provided by the government and private institutions and embrace education, entrepreneurship and skills acquisition.

“We have no control over the population growth and trajectory. That is why you have membership in your various faiths, churches, to give hope to people and give commitment to humanity in the true sense of it. Our founding fathers did their best. They left us a nation, and we owe it to generations yet unborn to sustain it,’’ he added.

Tinubu said unity, stability and prosperity of the country must be held sacrosanct by all stakeholders.

“To educate our children, I can say your children because you are revered fathers. You can’t say a four-year course in the university is not four years now. ASUU is not on strike. They are not bringing agony to our homes. Is that not an answer to our prayers? For me, that’s answered prayer,’’ the Tinubu noted. He said the outlook on the country must remain positive.

On preparations for the general elections, Tinubu said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had been neutral. “The opportunities are equal. INEC is neutral. They have never intimidated anyone. If political opponents are crying wolf, maybe they are afraid of their own shadows and uncertainty in the companies they keep, not me,” he stressed.

The president told the leaders of the CBCN that state governors, following the constitution, have the authority to decide the return of mission schools.

“I returned all mission schools when I was the governor of Lagos State, and Cardinal Okogie, one of my best friends, is alive to testify to that,’’ he stated.

Tinubu affirmed that more universities had been approved to meet the growing demand for higher education, and the statistics by the NUC will help in the budgeting of NELFUND.

“I believe in what you believe; we should embrace education to get out of poverty,’’ he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the president of the CBCN appreciated Tinubu for the warm reception extended to the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of relations between Nigeria and the Vatican.

Ndagoso outlined areas of concern in the country, which include security, quality tertiary education and limited spaces, sustaining gains of democracy, credible elections and poverty.

He also urged Tinubu to consider the return of mission schools and fair treatment for all worshipers, including the provision of worship places in all parts of the country, without bias.

The Archbishop of Kaduna called for free and fair elections in 2027.

“As a man who risked so much in the struggle for the return of democratic rule in the dark days of the military dictatorship, your greatest legacy would be the strengthening of our democratic institutions,” Ndagoso said.

The delegation included: Most Rev. Alfred Martins, Archbishop of Lagos/CBCN Vice President; Most Rev. Peter Odetoyinbo, Bishop of Abeokuta/CBCN Secretary; Most Rev. Moses Chikwe, Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri/CBCN Assistant Secretary; John Cardinal Onaiyekan, Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja; Peter Cardinal Okpaleke, Bishop of Ekwulobia; Most Rev. Ignatius Kiagama, Archbishop of Abuja; Most Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin, Archbishop of Ibadan; Most Rev. Valerian Okeke, Archbishop of Onitsha; Most Rev. Emmanuel Badejo, Bishop of Oyo; Most Rev. Gerald Musa, Bishop of Katsina and Most Rev. Matthew Kukah, Bishop of Sokoto.

Also on the delegation were: Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, Bishop of Enugu; Most Rev Godfrey Onah, Bishop of Nsukka; Most Rev. Augustine Echema, Bishop of Aba; Most Rev. Christopher Naseri, Auxiliary Bishop of Calabar; Rev. Fr. Michael Banjo, Secretary General; Rev. Fr. Peter Audu, Director, Church and Society Department; Rev. Fr. Michael Imhadowinyi and Dickson Adeyanju.

Meanwhile, the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) has announced with deep regret the death of one of its senior officers, Colonel AA Ude, who was killed following an attack by unidentified assailants at his residence in Phase 5, Army Housing Estate, Kurudu, Abuja.

The incident occurred at about 10:45 p.m. on Monday, 27 July 2026.

In a statement, the Acting Assistant Director of Protocol at the Defence Intelligence Agency, Captain JE Oti, said the agency was deeply saddened by the tragic loss.

“The late senior officer served the nation with exceptional dedication, professionalism and unwavering commitment to the defence and security of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Security and law enforcement agencies have commenced a full investigation into the incident, and every effort is being made to identify, arrest and prosecute those responsible. The agency is working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure that the circumstances surrounding the incident are thoroughly investigated,” the DIA stated.

The DIA extended its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased senior officer, his colleagues and all members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

It reaffirmed its commitment to its constitutional mandate to safeguard Nigeria’s security and assured the public that it would continue to work closely with all relevant agencies to ensure that those responsible for the attack are brought to justice.