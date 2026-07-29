Set Aside Personal Interests, Unite Behind Party, Dogara Begs Angry APC Aspirants 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has appealed to aggrieved aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State to set aside personal interests and unite behind the party ahead of forthcoming elections.

Dogara made the appeal yesterday while leading a meeting of the APC State Reconciliation Committee with House of Representatives aspirants at the party’s secretariat in Bauchi.

The former Speaker emphasised that reconciliation remained essential to building a stronger APC capable of winning future elections, urging members to support candidates who emerged through the party’s primary process.

According to him, party unity should take precedent over individual political ambitions, saying they should all join hands and form a united and formidable force towards ensuring victory for the party in next year’s general election in the state.

Responding, the aspirants commended the reconciliation initiative, saying it had created an opportunity for dialogue, mutual understanding and renewed confidence in the party leadership.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to the APC, and pledged to mobilise support for the party in future electoral contests.

Some of the aspirants said the process reflected a positive shift in the party’s approach to resolving internal disputes through consultation and inclusiveness.