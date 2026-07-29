APC Reads Riot Act to Warring Factions in Anambra, Threatens Troublemakers in State

*Affirms Ukachukwu, Ekwunife paerty leaders

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, read a riot act to the warring factions of the party in Anambra State.

The party represented by the APC fact-finding committee for Anambra State, led by the Deputy national chairman (South) of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye, at a meeting with stakeholders, threatened to deal with troublemakers, who have continued to cause division in the party.

The APC in Anambra State has been in disarray with several courts suits since after its primary election in March, with aggrieved members staging protests, while a court order had allegedly removed the Senator Emma Anosike-led state exco.

Dr. Ben Nwoye, who led members of the fact finding committee to the state to ascertain the problem in the party said it had through meetings in Abuja with the leadership of the warring factions found out some of the reasons for the division in the party.

Nwoye stated that the state leadership of the party was not on contest, and that the duo of Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu and Senator Uche Ekwunife were the leader and deputy leader, and that those positions must be respected.

“I’m not here to massage your ego, but I read a riot act to you and you must abide by it. The problem you have in your state was not caused by anyone of us in the committee, but we are here to see how you can settle because we are one family.

“As this proceedings continue, I don’t want to know which faction of the party you belong to, if you constitute yourself into a thug, we will treat you as such. You must respect yourself through out the period of this reconciliation,” he said.

Nwoye stated that the two options before the committee were to dissolve the executive of the two factions of the party or to align with state leadership of Emma Anosike as the recognized one.