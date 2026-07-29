NNPP, NDC Disagree over Obi-Kwankwaso

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) have traded accusations over an alleged plot to collapse the NNPP into the opposition coalition to support a Peter Obi-Rabiu Kwankwaso presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general election.

The latest exchange followed renewed speculation about a possible alliance involving Obi and Kwankwaso, which the NNPP has consistently denied.

Speaking in an interview, NNPP National Chairman, Major Agbo, accused the party’s former leadership of attempting to merge its structure into what he described as the “Obi-Kwankwaso arrangement” under the NDC.

According to Agbo, the former leadership, headed by immediate past National Chairman Bala Yusuf, intended to collapse the party in support of Kwankwaso before the current leadership took over.

“He lied. They would have eventually collapsed the entire structure into their principal’s arrangement. That’s the level of greed that is in them,” Agbo said.

He maintained that the NNPP’s decision to field a placeholder presidential candidate was solely to comply with electoral timelines and not an indication of any alliance with the NDC or the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Responding, NDC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Abdulmumin Abdulsalam, dismissed the claims, insisting the coalition had no agreement or political arrangement with the NNPP.

“We have no pact with the NNPP or any party, especially in the local political landscape of Kano State. The NDC is a moving train and the momentum we have at the moment is enough for us,” he said.

Abdulsalam argued that the NNPP, having lost many of its prominent members, would be the one seeking political relevance through alliances rather than the NDC.