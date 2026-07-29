AAU Alumni Launch Global Fund Drive to Complete Records Centre, Honour Donors

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Worldwide President of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Alumni Association, Dr. Clifford Omozeghian, has launched a global appeal to thousands of graduates of the institution to mobilise financial support for the completion of the association’s multi-million-naira Examination and Records Building Project, describing the initiative as a critical investment in the university’s future and the welfare of its alumni worldwide.

Speaking during an interactive session with members of the association in Canada, Omozeghian said the project, which has reached the decking stage, would revolutionise the management of academic records, speed up the processing of transcripts and certificates, and provide lasting institutional support for generations of graduates.

The appeal comes as many Nigerian universities continue to grapple with delays in issuing transcripts, verifying academic credentials and maintaining efficient records systems—challenges that have affected graduates seeking admission into foreign institutions, employment opportunities and professional certification.

According to Omozeghian, although the completed facility will be handed over to Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, its greatest beneficiaries will be alumni who depend on timely access to academic records for career advancement and academic pursuits across the world.

“The project has come this far because of the commitment of our members. However, we need every graduate of Ambrose Alli University to play a role in bringing this vision to reality,” he said.

He noted that the project represents more than a physical structure, describing it as a legacy that would improve administrative efficiency, modernise records management and strengthen service delivery within the university.

To encourage broad participation, the alumni president announced that every donor, irrespective of the amount contributed, would have his or her name permanently inscribed in the building’s Hall of Fame in recognition of their support for what he described as a landmark project in the university’s history.

He unveiled four donation categories for contributors: Diamond for donations of ₦101 million and above; Gold for contributions between ₦51 million and ₦100 million; Silver for donations ranging from ₦1 million to ₦50 million; and Bronze for donations between ₦100,000 and ₦999,999.

Omozeghian reminded graduates that every holder of an Ambrose Alli University qualification—including PhD, Master’s, Bachelor’s, Postgraduate Diploma, Diploma and Honorary Doctorate degrees—is automatically a member of the Alumni Association and has a collective responsibility to contribute to the institution’s development.

He urged members across Nigeria and the diaspora to channel their donations into the association’s dedicated project account with Zenith Bank and submit proof of payment for proper documentation.

The alumni leader also commended Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for what he described as his commitment to repositioning Ambrose Alli University and restoring the vision of its founder, the late Prof. Ambrose Folorunsho Alli.

According to him, the governor’s interventions as Visitor to the university have renewed confidence among alumni and other stakeholders that the institution is on the path to sustained revitalisation.

To demonstrate the progress already recorded, Omozeghian released photographs of the ongoing construction and expressed confidence that with stronger support from alumni across the globe, the Examination and Records Building would soon be completed and officially handed over to the university.

Founded in 1981 as Bendel State University before it was renamed after the former Governor of old Bendel State, Prof. Ambrose Alli, the institution has produced tens of thousands of graduates serving in public service, academia, business, medicine, law and other professions across the world.

The proposed Examination and Records Centre is expected to significantly strengthen the university’s administrative capacity by providing a modern facility for secure document management, faster verification of academic credentials and more efficient service delivery to alumni at home and abroad.