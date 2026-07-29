Gov Eno Signs 14 Bills into Law to Strengthen Governance 

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, yesterday signed 14 Executive Bills into law and described the exercise as major step towards strengthening governance, institutionalising reforms and expanding the gains of the ARISE Agenda.

The governor assented to the Bills at the State Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Uyo, stressing the laws will provide long-needed legal backing for strategic institutions, close policy gaps and ensure continuity of programmes designed to improve the welfare of the people.

“These bills, fourteen in all, spanning all critical sectors, will help expand the gains of our ARISE Agenda, provide the legal backing to fill existing gaps with concrete actions and deepen our growth and development so we may spread more dividends of democracy across our society,” the governor stated.

Among the new laws are those establishing the Akwa Ibom State Geographical Information Service (AKWA – GIS) to modernise land administration and simplify land verification, acquisition and transfer processes; the Senior Citizens Centre, to institutionalise welfare programmes for the elderly; the Hotels and Tourism Development Commission, to regulate standards and drive tourism development; and the Ibom Broadcasting Corporation, to strengthen public broadcasting and position the new station for commercial operations.

Other legislations are to establish the Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance Systems Agency, the Public Procurement Regulatory Agency, the Betting and Lottery Regulatory Agency, the Fiscal Responsibility Board, the Internal Revenue Service, the Office of the Public Defender, the Water Users Association and the University of Education, Afaha Nsit.

Governor Eno also assented to amendments to the Hospitals Management Board Law, decentralising hospital administration into zonal management boards and providing for district hospitals to improve efficiency in healthcare delivery.

He disclosed plans to redeploy medical doctors serving in administrative roles back into clinical practice, noting that prolonged absence from medical practice could adversely affect service delivery and patient safety.

The governor explained that the law establishing the Public Procurement Regulatory Agency would consolidate transparency and accountability, pointing out that adherence to procurement regulations had significantly contributed to the success of his administration.

On the establishment of the Betting and Lottery Regulatory Agency, Governor Eno clarified the legislation was intended to regulate operators, protect residents from fraudulent activities and ensure compliance with the law.

“This is a regulatory agency. As a pastor, I believe in law and order. I do not encourage betting, but where it exists, it must be properly regulated.”

The governor further announced that an Environmental Sanitation Bill would soon be transmitted to the State House of Assembly to strengthen environmental enforcement.

According to him, under the proposed legislation, government would be empowered to clean neglected premises, recover the cost from property owners and seal affected premises where necessary.

He noted that the citizens have long been recognised for cleanliness and expressed confidence that stronger legislation would help preserve the reputation while supporting the work of the Ministry of Environment and the Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency.

Governor Eno also revealed that additional health sector reform bills would soon be forwarded to the Assembly as part of ongoing efforts to reposition healthcare delivery in the State.

He commended the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong, members of the State Assembly and the Special Adviser on Legislative Affairs, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Bassey, for what he described as exemplary cooperation between the executive and legislative arms of government.

Earlier, Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly had described the package of legislation as one of the most significant in the history of the 8th Assembly, noting that never before had the House considered and passed such a large number of executive bills within a short period.

He said the bills are people-oriented and would positively impact governance, healthcare, economic development and public service delivery across the state.

The Speaker particularly applauded the amendment to the Hospitals Management Board Law, describing the creation of zonal hospital management boards as a landmark reform that would improve healthcare administration and ensure more efficient services for citizens.

He reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to supporting the executive through timely consideration of bills that promote the development of Akwa Ibom State.

“These are all people-oriented bills that will affect the lives, the growth and the development of Akwa Ibom State. We will continue to work with the Executive to move the state forward,” he said.

The signing of the 14 executive bills marks one of the most comprehensive legislative reform packages under the current administration, with the new laws expected to strengthen public institutions, improve service delivery, enhance transparency and accelerate socio-economic development across the State.