Over 70% of Major Crimes in Kano Linked to Drug Abuse, Says Taskforce Chairman Rimin Gado

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

Chairman of the Kano State Taskforce Committee on Drug Abuse, Muhyi Magaji Rimingado, has said that more than 70 percent of major crimes committed in the state between 2024 and 2025 were linked to drug abuse.

Rimingado disclosed this on Tuesday during a strategic meeting with newsmen in Kano while briefing journalists on the mandate and activities of the committee.

He said violent crimes, including thuggery, gang clashes and other criminal acts in the state, were all connected to the abuse of drugs and other substances.

“His Excellency, the Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, in trying to tackle this menace, established this committee,” Rimingado said.

“Before establishing the committee, a statewide emergency was declared on substance abuse. He charged this committee with the full mandate to go after drug trafficking and abuse, and the committee will determine the mechanism to rehabilitate the victims.”

The Taskforce Chairman revealed that a total of 3,080 major crimes were recorded in Kano State within the 2024-2025 period.

“Out of this number, 2,700 crimes were committed as a result of drug abuse. That represents over 70 percent. This is why the state government is very concerned,” he stated.

Rimingado noted that most of the offenders were youths who either committed the crimes to fund their addiction or while under the influence of hard drugs.

The chairman called on parents, politicians and members of the media to join hands with the government in the fight against drug abuse in the state.

“Parents must guide their children. Politicians must guide their supporters. And you, the media, must help us create awareness,” he said.

“This is an all-out war against drug abuse. If we succeed, we will drastically reduce the rate of crime in Kano State.” Rimin Gado affirmed.