CHRICED Accuses FG of Fiscal Recklessness, Diversion of Almajiri Funds

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) has accused the federal government of fiscal recklessness, diversion of education funds and a deliberate assault on democratic institutions.

Speaking during a media briefing in Abuja, yesterday, the Executive Director, CHRICED, Ibrahim M. Zikirullahi, said Nigeria’s democracy was being “severely tested not by foreign adversaries, but by internal failures of accountability, fiscal discipline, and respect for constitutional norms.”

Citing a Tracka/BudgIT analysis of the 2026 Appropriation Act, CHRICED condemned the allocation of N8.05 billion for the construction and furnishing of churches and mosques by MDAs with no statutory mandate.

The breakdown included N6.14 billion for 52 mosque projects and N1.91 billion for seven church projects.

The group also flagged the N780 million allocated to the Deputy Speaker’s office for church musical instruments, N500 million for an international Public Relations campaign on religious persecution, US$9 million to a U.S. lobbying firm, and N6.44 billion for FIFA World Cup qualifiers after Nigeria failed to qualify.

“Section 10 of the Constitution is unequivocal: Nigeria shall not adopt any religion as a state religion. Yet public funds are being channelled into religious infrastructure through questionable insertions,” Zikirullahi said.

“Why should scarce public funds be used to buy musical instruments when millions of Nigerians cannot afford food, have no jobs, and lack access to healthcare and education?”

CHRICED described as “wickedness and inhumanity,” the diversion of funds meant for the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education.

Of the N22.8 billion allocated, billions were reportedly spent on roads and empowerment projects in Ogun, Katsina and Ekiti with no link to education.

Further examples cited included N1.4 billion for roads in Abeokuta, N1.05 billion for Ipokia Ward 2, N1.4 billion for Imeko/Idogo, N1.05 billion for internal roads in Katsina, and N700 million each for solar streetlights and “women and youth empowerment tools.”

“At a time when bandits and insurgents prey on vulnerable children, the government is starving education to fund roads that may never be built,” Zikirullahi stated.

The group noted Nigeria’s public debt was now stands at N159.28 trillion according to the Debt Management Office (DMO), despite subsidy removal and new taxes. It also condemned the rollover of 2024 and 2025 budgets into 2026 as destroying budget discipline.

On accountability, CHRICED called for the suspension of President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, over the N1.3 billion Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council scandal and the Minister of Works, David Umahi, over the suspicious death of 26-year-old nurse Mary Habila at his country home.

“Without suspension, no agency — ICPC, EFCC, or otherwise can conduct an independent, transparent, and fair investigation. Justice must not only be done — it must be seen to be done,” Zikirullahi said.

The group also demanded clarification on the Oriire school abduction, citing conflicting accounts and allegations of a N5 billion ransom.

CHRICED raised the alarm over escalating attacks on opposition parties, including intimidation, disruption of rallies, arbitrary arrests, and weaponisation of security agencies.

It also criticised the National Assembly for prioritising the executive-backed State Police Bill and turning constitutional amendment into a “multi-billion-naira enterprise,” calling instead for public consultation and a national referendum.

“A democracy without a vibrant opposition is not a democracy — it is an authoritarian project wearing democratic clothing,” Zikirullahi warned.

CHRICED called on President Tinubu to demonstrate fiscal discipline, the National Assembly to restore integrity to the budget process, and anti-graft agencies to investigate all allegations.

It also urged the National Sports Commission to account for the N6.44 billion FIFA allocation and for civil society and media to intensify demands for transparency ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Nigeria stands at a crossroads. Our democracy can only thrive when transparency replaces opacity, accountability replaces impunity, and public resources serve the people, not private interests,” Zikirullahi concluded.