APM: Tinubu’s Poor Performance Fueling Public Rejection

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Allied People’s Movement (APM), has asserted that President Bola Tinubu was not commanding the support of credible Nigerians because of his poor performance in office, which has made his administration one of the worst in Nigeria’s history.

The party invited Nigerians and the international community to note that those calling for President Tinubu’s re-election, despite what it described as his record of colossal failure, were largely discredited politicians, including individuals seeking political protection from corruption allegations and other acts for which they should be held accountable.

APM, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Yusuf, stated that a roll call of President Tinubu’s supporters revealed a preponderance of ethically challenged and internationally discredited figures, as well as greedy and insensitive political jobbers, who had lost credibility with Nigerians and could no longer command genuine public support for any candidate in a free and fair election.

The APM position came against the backdrop of persistent attacks and vituperations by President Tinubu’s supporters against well-meaning Nigerians, accompanied by arrogant boastings that no opposition could prevent the president from winning the 2027 general election, despite what the party describes as his widespread rejection by Nigerians.

“Nigerians are daily confronted with agonising and life-diminishing experiences arising from the maladministration of the Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

“It goes without saying that only those blinded by greed, self-interest and cowardice would be so thoughtless as to call for the re-election of an administration that has continued to subject Nigerians to hardship, misery and despair.

“While millions of Nigerians struggle to survive under worsening economic conditions, the APC administration remains unrepentant, while its officials are accused of engaging in reckless spending and frittering away the nation’s commonwealth to finance extravagant lifestyles.

“The recent revelation of the alleged insertion of billions of naira in questionable and fictitious items in the 2026 budget, with the proceeds reportedly being diverted into private pockets, further exposes the level of impunity that characterises the APC administration.

“Any person calling for the re-election of President Tinubu is, by implication, supporting the retention of what has become a hopeless and rudderless administration—an administration that has failed to provide effective solutions to worsening insecurity, including the persistent killings, maiming and kidnapping of Nigerians by terrorists and other criminal elements.

“Such a person would also be endorsing an administration that has failed to demonstrate the capacity and competence required to manage a healthy and productive economy or adequately meet the needs of the people.”