FG Launches HR Module of Payroll Information System

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has launched the Human Resource (HR) Modules of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) to harmonise personnel data and eliminate administrative inefficiencies across the federal public service.

The launch, a strategic leap towards a smarter and more integrated and data-driven civil service was done in Abuja yesterday during the Go-Live ceremony, hosted by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The exercise will digitalise the employee lifecycle, including biometric enrolment and onboarding, establishment management, payroll administration, employee mobility, self-service, HR and payroll variations, and workforce analytics and ensure accountability and service delivery.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, described the launch as a watershed moment in the implementation of the Federal Civil Service Reform Agenda.

She stated that the IPPIS Human Resource Modules was not only a digital platform, but a comprehensive system for managing the federal government’s workforce.

Walson-Jack explained that the integrated solution deployed to over 508 Ministries, Extra-Ministerial Departments and Agencies (MDAs), would improve data integrity, eliminate duplication, automate approvals, strengthen internal controls and provide comprehensive audit trails, while enabling access to accurate workforce data for evidence-based policy formulation and manpower planning.

She added that migration to the locally developed platform was in tandem with federal government’s Nigeria First Policy that seeks to promote local expertise, strengthen the security and sovereignty of government personnel data as well as reduce dependence on foreign software licences.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Prof. Tunji Olaopa, described the launch as the culmination of nearly two decades of sustained institutional reforms dating back to the conception of IPPIS in 2006.

He said the new HR Modules would empower over 600,000 civil servants to manage their personnel records, download payslips, apply for leave online and support data-driven workforce planning, while calling for robust change management and digital ambassadors across MDAs to accelerate adoption.

Also, the Managing Director of Soft Alliance and Resources Limited, Dr. Bisi Aina, said the solution would strengthen governance, enhance transparency and accountability, optimise workforce management and promote more efficient service delivery across MDAs.

He described the deployment of the SoftSuite Human Capital Management platform as demonstration of Nigeria’s growing technological capacity and commitment to public sector innovation.