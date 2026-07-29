Makinde Declares New Era in Security with Arrival of Surveillance Aircraft in Oyo State

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, said the delivery of two security surveillance aircraft would significantly boost security operations and enhance rapid response to criminal activities across the state.

He stated this while speaking with journalists after taking delivery of the aircraft at the Ladoke Akintola International Airport, Ibadan.

He explained that the decision to acquire the surveillance aircraft was based on the vast landmass of the state and the need to complement security personnel on the ground with aerial surveillance.

The governor stressed that the procurement of the aircraft was part of a long-term security strategy and not a reaction to the recent kidnapping incident in Oriire local government area, noting that the aircraft would enable security agencies to monitor large areas of the state more effectively within a short time.

Makinde said the aircraft would be deployed immediately, adding that they were flown into the state by Nigerian Air Force pilots under a Memorandum of Understanding between the state government and the Nigerian Air Force for their operation.

He expressed delight over the safe return of the abducted pupils and teachers from Oriire, stating that the development had brought relief to the government and residents.

The governor assured the people of Oyo State that his administration would continue to prioritise their safety and welfare, emphasising that a secure environment remained essential to development, reaffirming that the government would always work in the best interest of the people.