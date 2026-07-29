Nigeria Confronts SA over Killings of 98 Citizens, Seeks End to Xenophobic Attacks

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Nigeria has issued one of its strongest diplomatic protests yet over the recurring killing of its citizens in South Africa, revealing that at least 98 Nigerians have been killed since 2022 in mob attacks, hate crimes, and extra-judicial killings. Abuja demanded urgent action from Pretoria to halt the violence and bring perpetrators to justice.

The warning came during a meeting in Abuja between Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Special Envoy and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola.

The talks, held on the directive of President Bola Tinubu, underscored the growing diplomatic concern over repeated attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa and signalled renewed efforts by both countries to prevent another deterioration in bilateral relations.

Enikanolaiye expressed Nigeria’s deep concern over the persistent targeting of Nigerians and other African migrants in South Africa.

He disclosed that no fewer than 98 Nigerians had lost their lives in that country since 2022 through mob violence, hate-related attacks, and extra-judicial killings, describing the trend as unacceptable.

The minister urged the South African government to take decisive measures to protect foreign nationals, ensure that those responsible for the attacks were prosecuted, and also prevent future occurrences.

He stressed that while criminality should never be condoned, anyone accused of breaking the law must be subjected to due judicial process rather than jungle justice.

Drawing from history, Enikanolaiye reminded South Africa that Nigeria stood firmly behind the country’s liberation struggle against apartheid, offering political, diplomatic, and financial support when many African nations rallied behind the African National Congress (ANC).

He said the longstanding relationship between both countries should not be undermined by recurring xenophobic violence.

The minister also pointed to the humanitarian consequences of the attacks, recalling the recent evacuation of 1,490 Nigerians from South Africa, many of whom were forced to abandon their livelihoods because of insecurity and fear.

In his response, Lamola reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to combating xenophobia, racism, and all forms of violence.

He insisted, however, that South Africa retained the sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws and expressed concern over the alleged involvement of some Nigerian nationals in organised criminal activities.

According to him, security agencies in South Africa had already arrested suspects linked to recent attacks on Nigerians and prosecutions were ongoing.

He called for greater collaboration between the two countries to tackle transnational organised crime while ensuring the safety and rights of law-abiding citizens.

At the end of the meeting, both governments agreed on a series of confidence-building measures aimed at preventing another diplomatic crisis.