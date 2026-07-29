Oyebanji Honours Fayemi, Fayose, Oni with Buildings, Deepens Politics of Inclusiveness

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti





Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has reinforce his administration’s philosophy of inclusive politics by naming newly constructed government buildings after three former governors of the state, their political affiliations nonetheless.

The decision, being viewed as a rare demonstration of bipartisan statesmanship and continuity in governance, honoure the immediate past governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, former governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, and former governor, Segun Oni, in recognition of what the government described as their contributions to the development of Ekiti State.

According to a statement by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Olayinka Oyebode, the buildings named after Fayemi and Fayose would be commissioned on Friday, July 31, and Monday, August 3, respectively, while the facility named after Oni, which is at an advanced stage of completion, will be inaugurated in October.

The statement added that the three former governors would attend the ceremonies as Special Guests of Honour and personally commission the buildings named after them.

The latest development came less than two years after Oyebanji named the remodelled Presidential Lodge after the state’s first civilian governor, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, in October 2024.

The facility was subsequently commissioned by Adebayo during activities marking the second anniversary of the Oyebanji administration.

With the latest honours, all four living former governors of Ekiti State have now had major state facilities named after them under the current administration.