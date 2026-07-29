Wike: Fubara Has Corrected His ‘Mistakes’

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has now become a changed person, who has learnt from his political missteps.

Wike echoed this position yesterday in Abuja at the inspection tour of the service carriageways of Southern Parkway in Gaduwa Districts that linked multiple dense residential districts across Phases I to IV of the Federal Capital City in addition to the abandoned Inner Southern Expressway (Goodluck Jonathan Way) that was awarded in December 2014.

He said Fubara had declared his support for the Rainbow Coalition, which Wike was championing and had no other choice than to return to the same political family that produced him.

Wike added that there was no better alternative for Fubara than his coalition, saying the doors were open and that the most important decision was for Fubara to join the group and work together to mover Rivers forward.

“I don’t know what you mean by sin. In politics there’s no sin. If someone realises he made a mistake and decides to correct it, there is nothing wrong with that. Politics is not a sin. What matters is recognising that you were on the wrong path and making the right decision.

“He has publicly stated that he has returned to where he started, and we receive him with an open mind. There is nothing to hide. We will all work together to ensure that we deliver the votes President Tinubu needs for his re-election,” he said.

The minister also promised to deliver the 10 kilometres Goodluck Jonathan Way that runs from the Southern Parkway to Ring Road II at Galadimawa, with five bridges.

He stated that the project contractor would complete the remaining six kilometres of the road by December, subject to provision of funds.

According to him, the road was the only project, apart from the Apo-Karshi Road, awarded by the previous administration that had not been completed by President Bola Tinubu administration.