NASC Confirms Ibrahim Sidi as Substantive Clerk of House of Representatives

– Commission also ratifies appointments of five other senior National Assembly officials

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has confirmed Mr. Ibrahim Sidi as the substantive Clerk of the House of Representatives, bringing to an end his six-month tenure in an acting capacity.

The confirmation was approved on Tuesday during the 31st meeting of the Commission’s sixth board held at its conference room in Abuja.

The Commission also confirmed the appointments of five other senior officials across key departments of the National Assembly bureaucracy.

They include Mrs. Fortune Ihua-Maduenyi as Secretary, Protocol and Inter-Parliamentary Relations; Mrs. Asien Fatima Nana as Secretary, Zonal Liaison Offices; Engr. Bashir Layya as Secretary, Estates and Works; Mr. Siaka Wahab Sadia as Deputy Clerk (Legislative), House of Representatives; and Mr. Dauda Bulama Bukar as Deputy Clerk (Administration), House of Representatives.

The confirmations formalise appointments that were initially made in an acting capacity on January 20, 2026, when the Commission elevated the affected officers pending substantive approval.

The appointments were announced in a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs of the National Assembly Service Commission, Mr. Emmanuel Anyigor, on behalf of the Executive Chairman.

Sidi’s confirmation is expected to provide continuity in the administration of the House of Representatives, where he has overseen the management of legislative business since assuming office in an acting capacity earlier this year.

The simultaneous confirmation of other senior management officials is also expected to strengthen administrative and institutional support services within the National Assembly.