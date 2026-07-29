Foundation Marks World Brain Day with Free Medical Outreach in Imo State

Chinedu Eze

Regions Healthcare Foundation has commemorated this year’s World Brain Day with a free medical outreach at Mgbirichi, Imo State.

The Foundation also carried out health awareness campaign to help the people identify symptoms of brain ailment and move to prevent it from getting worse by seeking medical attention in time.

Regional Healthcare Foundation is the corporate social responsibility arm of Regions Healthcare Hospitals and Specialist Clinics.

The outreach featured free medical consultations, blood pressure and blood sugar checks, BMI (Body Mass Index) assessments, health education, guided exercise sessions, brain health quizzes, counselling, and free medications.

The Foundation gave residents the opportunity to better understand their health and identify potential risk factors early.

Speaking during the outreach, President of the Regions Healthcare Foundation, Dr. Sherece Okafor, said the initiative reflects the hospital’s commitment to taking quality healthcare beyond its walls and directly into communities.

She noted that beyond community outreach, Regions Healthcare is one of Nigeria’s leading specialist hospitals, providing advanced care for stroke, neurology, neurorehabilitation, cardiac interventions, intensive care, and other complex medical conditions through a multidisciplinary team supported by modern technology and internationally recognized clinical standards.

According to her, many neurological conditions, including stroke and epilepsy, can be prevented or better managed through early detection, healthy lifestyle choices, and prompt medical attention.

“Our message is simple: your brain matters. Prevention and early intervention save lives, and we want more people to understand the importance of protecting their brain health,” she said.

Dr. Okafor added the Foundation will continue to organize community-based health programmes, awareness campaigns, and free medical outreaches as part of its vision to build healthier communities across the Southeast and Nigeria.

The outreach reinforced Regions Healthcare Foundation’s belief that quality healthcare should be accessible to everyone while empowering individuals with the knowledge to make healthier choices before illness occurs.