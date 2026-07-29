Implement MoU on FUTATH, Akure Group Urges Aiyedatiwa

An Akure, Ondo State socio-cultural organization, the Ooye Development Initiatives, (ODI) has appealed to the state government to resolve the current impasse between it and the Federal University of Technology, Akure Teaching Hospital, (FUTATH) and organized labour by fully implementing its part of the FG-State government agreement.

Organized Labour in the state, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has embarked on an indefinite strike action in the hospital from Monday, which according to it, was to press for the resolution of all issues related to capturing of staff nominal roll, in line with the MoU signed between the state and federal government.

In a release issued by the ODI and signed by its President, Mr. Muyiwa Jegede, such strike action would have a negative effect on the people of the state capital especially, as well as hamper general healthcare in the hospital, which could result in losses of lives.

An MoU had earlier been signed by the state and federal governments on the founding, funding and mutual responsibilities of each, towards the smooth development of the hospital.

ODI also called on the FG to accelerate funding of the institution, stating that its inability to do this effectively is an issue in the grievances of the organized labour, an inaction that has led to the state government’s dilly dally on salaries and the continued employment of some of the staff.

ODI said it was calling on both governments to play their parts creditably so as to stop the ongoing strike action.

In line with this, the initiatives thus called on the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to fully follow the path of the terms the state agreed upon with the federal government on the MoU on FUTATH.

Specifically, ODI called on the Aiyedatiwa government to abide by the provisions of Article 5.1.3 of the MoU which requires it to absorb leftover staff of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital after FG’s verification exercise.

ODI also urged the state government to respect Articles 5.2.3 and 5.2.4. of the MoU which entails its commitment to payment of salaries of FUTATH staff, stating that its decline to continue to pay the salaries aggravated the strike action.

“We call on the Ondo State government not to jeopardize lives of patients in the hospital and thus come to an agreement on how to prevent losses of lives that this strike action could result into.

“While the MOU entered into should be strictly respected in an atmosphere of cordiality and in the interest of the stakeholders of the hospital, an industrial action would not augur well for the entire teaching hospital architecture at this time,” Jegede said.

The release further urged the state government to mutually iron out areas of the MoU it does not agree with the federal government, stating that its inability to come to terms with the tenets of the agreement has led to the punishing of innocent stakeholders of the hospital.

“Victimizing the Chief Medical Director of FUTATH, as well as stoppage of staff salary of the staff for pressing for the implementation of the MoU will not augur well for the running of the hospital, ultimately leading to the denial of the usage of the health facilities which are designed for Akure and its environs,” the release said.