  • Wednesday, 29th July, 2026

Atiku: Monguno Has Expose Why Nigerians Are Dying Under the APC-led FG

Nigeria | 2 seconds ago

Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has said the disturbing revelations by Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno, a senior senator of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), have exposed the dangerous consequences of the administration’s fiscal mismanagement and help to explain in part, why insecurity has continued to consume lives across Nigeria.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said he could not remain silent while innocent Nigerians continued to perish under a government that appeared to have normalised bloodshed and poverty.

Atiku said Monguno’s intervention has vindicated what the opposition has consistently maintained for months.

“For months, the APC dismissed every concern raised by the opposition about budget implementation, security funding and fiscal opacity as politics. Today, one of its own ranking senators has asked the very questions Nigerians have been asking.

“Senator Monguno did not merely question budget implementation. He questioned why duly enacted budgets are allegedly not being faithfully implemented. 

“He questioned why trillions of naira generated by the Federation are reportedly being retained instead of being distributed in accordance with the Constitution. 

“Most disturbing of all, he questioned why critical security agencies have reportedly not received capital releases despite the worsening security crisis confronting our nation.

“These are not allegations from the opposition. They are grave constitutional questions raised by a distinguished senator of the ruling party,” he said.

The former Vice President said if security agencies were denied the funds appropriated by law to procure equipment, strengthen intelligence, improve logistics and support operations, government could not escape responsibility for the consequences.

“Every massacre should compel Nigerians to ask one simple question: were our security agencies given the resources approved by law to prevent it?

“How do you expect our gallant security personnel to defeat terrorists, bandits and kidnappers when those responsible for equipping them are allegedly withholding the very funds appropriated for that purpose?”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.