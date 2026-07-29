Atiku: Monguno Has Expose Why Nigerians Are Dying Under the APC-led FG

Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has said the disturbing revelations by Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno, a senior senator of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), have exposed the dangerous consequences of the administration’s fiscal mismanagement and help to explain in part, why insecurity has continued to consume lives across Nigeria.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said he could not remain silent while innocent Nigerians continued to perish under a government that appeared to have normalised bloodshed and poverty.

Atiku said Monguno’s intervention has vindicated what the opposition has consistently maintained for months.

“For months, the APC dismissed every concern raised by the opposition about budget implementation, security funding and fiscal opacity as politics. Today, one of its own ranking senators has asked the very questions Nigerians have been asking.

“Senator Monguno did not merely question budget implementation. He questioned why duly enacted budgets are allegedly not being faithfully implemented.

“He questioned why trillions of naira generated by the Federation are reportedly being retained instead of being distributed in accordance with the Constitution.

“Most disturbing of all, he questioned why critical security agencies have reportedly not received capital releases despite the worsening security crisis confronting our nation.

“These are not allegations from the opposition. They are grave constitutional questions raised by a distinguished senator of the ruling party,” he said.

The former Vice President said if security agencies were denied the funds appropriated by law to procure equipment, strengthen intelligence, improve logistics and support operations, government could not escape responsibility for the consequences.

“Every massacre should compel Nigerians to ask one simple question: were our security agencies given the resources approved by law to prevent it?

“How do you expect our gallant security personnel to defeat terrorists, bandits and kidnappers when those responsible for equipping them are allegedly withholding the very funds appropriated for that purpose?”



