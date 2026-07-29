Fubara Tasks New Permanent Secretaries on Purposeful Leadership, Civil Service Reforms

* Warns against complacency

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has charged the 12 newly sworn in permanent secretaries to see their appointments as a call to selfless service, urging them to provide purposeful leadership and reposition the state civil service for greater efficiency and improved service delivery.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony at the Government House in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, Fubara said their appointments were aimed at strengthening the administrative machinery of government and enhancing the implementation of policies and programmes that would accelerate the development of Rivers State.

The governor reminded the new permanent secretaries that they had attained the highest career positions in the civil service and must justify the confidence reposed in them through professionalism, integrity and unwavering commitment to public service.

Describing them as custodians of government policies whose actions would significantly influence the success of his administration, Fubara urged them to discharge their responsibilities with fairness, patriotism and dedication.

“My charge to you is to do right to every man and woman, do right to Rivers State, and do right to the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the governor said.

“At this particular point in time, it is my wish that your coming on board will help this administration achieve its goal, not a personal goal, but the goal of moving Rivers State forward.”

He stressed that effective governance depended largely on the competence, commitment and dedication of senior civil servants responsible for translating government policies into tangible results.

Fubara also reminded the appointees that, as accounting and administrative heads of their respective ministries, they were expected to provide exemplary leadership and maintain the highest standards of professionalism.

“You are the heads of your ministries wherever you are posted. You are at the peak of the managerial cadre of the civil service, the highest level of our service. Therefore, you must conduct yourselves as people entrusted with great responsibility,” he stated.

The governor warned against complacency, poor supervision and bureaucratic inefficiency, noting that ineffective leadership could undermine government programmes and deny citizens the dividends of good governance.

“Don’t be at the head and make this administration suffer just like some of the ministries. I believe that your coming on board will bring changes and effectiveness to the system,” he said.

Fubara further emphasised that their appointments represented greater responsibility rather than reward, urging them to build enduring institutions capable of sustaining good governance beyond the tenure of the present administration.

“When we are done with our own, I believe your good works will help whoever is going to take over from us to continue the good work in our dear state,” he added.

He also charged them to uphold transparency, accountability and discipline, while fostering cordial working relationships with political office holders and members of staff to promote teamwork and improve service delivery.

The newly sworn in permanent secretaries are Mr. Freddy Ndigbara, Dr. Fortune Akpila, Dr. Promise Oguzie, Mrs. Ibisoye Lolomari Nwankwo, Mrs. Ibiyemiebara Joseph Uzoma, Mrs. Mercy Dagogo Iboroma, Dr. Wachukwu Vincent Worgu, Mr. Ifeanyi Anthony Ogboma, Dr. Mina Gogo Jim-Jaja, Mr. Henry Uzor, Mr. Chimemum Mpi and Dr. Mina Ikuru.