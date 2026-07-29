Army Appoints GOCs, Commanders to Lead Newly Established Divisions, Brigades

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army has appointed General Officers Commanding (GOCs) to lead its newly established divisions, following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approval of the expansion of the Army from eight to 12 divisions as part of efforts to strengthen command and control, enhance operational effectiveness and improve the country’s response to terrorism and other emerging security threats.

President Tinubu approved the establishment of the additional divisions and the recruitment of 28,000 personnel on 23 July 2026 to bolster kinetic operations against terrorism and other evolving security challenges. The approval was announced in a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The newly approved divisions will be headquartered in Makurdi (5 Division), Ilorin (9 Division), Jalingo (10 Division) and Benin City (83 Division).

To operationalise the new formations, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaib, approved the appointment of General Officers Commanding for the newly established divisions.

According to a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Apollonia Anele, the development forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the Nigerian Army’s force structure, expand its operational footprint, enhance command and control, and improve its capacity to respond effectively to Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

The statement explained that the newly established divisions would commence operations in their respective locations upon attaining Initial Operational Capability (IOC), while deliberate measures are being implemented to progressively achieve Full Operational Capability (FOC).

Colonel Anele noted that the phased approach would ensure seamless operationalisation, operational continuity and rapid force projection across the country.

“Consequently, the Nigerian Army has undertaken a comprehensive reorganisation of its divisional areas of responsibility. Under the new structure, 1 Division Kaduna will be responsible for security in Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States, while 2 Division Ibadan will cover Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo States. The 3 Division Jos will oversee Plateau, Bauchi and Gombe States.

“The newly established 5 Division, headquartered in Makurdi, will assume responsibility for Benue, Nasarawa and Kogi States, while 6 Division Port Harcourt will cover Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States. The 7 Division Maiduguri will be responsible for Borno and Yobe States, while 8 Division Sokoto will retain responsibility for Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States.

“Furthermore, the newly established 9 Division, headquartered in Ilorin, will cover Kwara and Niger States, while the newly established 10 Division, headquartered in Jalingo, will be responsible for security in the border areas of Taraba and Adamawa States. The 81 Division Lagos will continue to oversee Lagos and Ogun States, while 82 Division Enugu will retain responsibility for Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi and Imo States. The newly established 83 Division, headquartered in Benin City, will cover Edo, Delta and Bayelsa States when activated later in the year.”

To provide effective leadership for the new formations, the COAS approved the appointment of seasoned senior officers as General Officers Commanding. Major General Yakubu Yahaya was redeployed from Headquarters Joint Task Force (North Central), Operation SAVANNA SHIELD (OPSS), to Headquarters 9 Division, Ilorin, as General Officer Commanding and Commander, Operation SAVANNA SHIELD. Major General Chinedu Ralph Nnebeife was redeployed from Headquarters 2 Division/Sector 3 Joint Task Force (North West), Operation FANSAN YAMMA, to Headquarters 10 Division, Jalingo, as General Officer Commanding.

Similarly, Major General Moses Gara was redeployed from Headquarters Joint Task Force Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS) to Headquarters 5 Division, Makurdi, where he assumes the dual appointment of General Officer Commanding and Commander, Joint Task Force Operation WHIRL STROKE.

In the same vein, Major General Auwalu Mahmuda was redeployed from the Army Headquarters Directorate of Inspection and Compliance to Headquarters 2 Division, Ibadan, as General Officer Commanding.

To strengthen the newly established divisions, three new brigades were also activated. Brigadier General AO Odubiyi was redeployed from the Army Headquarters Operations Centre to command Headquarters 11 Brigade, Gboko. Brigadier General AM Haruna was posted from the Nigerian Army Armour School to Headquarters 29 Brigade, Kainji, as Commander, while Brigadier General RM Aminu was redeployed from the National Defence College to Headquarters 10 Brigade, Lafia, as Commander.

The Chief of Army Staff congratulated the newly appointed commanders and charged them to provide visionary leadership, sustain operational momentum and uphold the highest standards of professionalism, discipline and mission effectiveness in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, protecting the lives and property of all law-abiding citizens, and supporting the attainment of enduring national peace and security.

Lieutenant General Shaib also expressed profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, for his steadfast support and strategic investment in expanding the Nigerian Army’s operational capabilities.

He noted that the establishment of the additional divisions represents a historic milestone in the transformation of the Nigerian Army and reflects the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening the nation’s defence architecture.

The COAS further emphasised that the new divisions would significantly enhance command and control, improve operational coordination, strengthen border security, facilitate faster deployment of troops and resources, and increase the Nigerian Army’s capacity to respond decisively to emerging and evolving security threats across the country.

He expressed confidence that the expanded force structure would further bolster joint and multi-agency operations, reinforce national stability and contribute substantially to the restoration of lasting peace and security nationwide.