Makinde to Inaugurate APM Campaign Council Friday

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor and presidential candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, will on Friday inaugurate the party’s Oyo State Presidential and Governorship Campaign Council as preparations intensify for the 2027 general election.

A release by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Governor, Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, said the event will take place at 3:30 p.m. in the Conference Room of the Governor’s Office, where key party officials and campaign leaders are expected to be unveiled.

According to the campaign structure, the Executive Chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Nureni Adeniran, will serve as the Oyo State Coordinator of the APM 2027 Presidential Campaign and Director-General of the Oyo State Governorship Campaign Council.

Also appointed is former Chairman of Oyo East Local Government Area, Hon. Saheed Arowosaye (popularly known as AROSAD), who will serve as Deputy State Coordinator of the APM 2027 Presidential Campaign.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Demola Ojo, has been named Deputy Director-General (South), while Dr. Femi Ojo and Alhaji Siju Lawal will oversee campaign activities as Deputy Directors-General for Oyo Central and Oyo North Senatorial Districts, respectively.

Hon. Ramata Agberemi Dabo will head the Women’s Wing of the campaign as Director, while former Special Assistant (Youth) to Governor Makinde, Hon. Kazeem Bolarinwa, has been appointed Director of the Youth Wing.

The release added that additional members of the campaign council and other campaign structures will be announced in due course.

The inauguration marks the formal commencement of the APM’s campaign machinery in Oyo State ahead of the 2027 presidential and governorship elections, with the party expected to roll out its strategy for mobilization across the state’s three senatorial districts.