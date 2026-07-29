CODE Launches STRACE Project To Close Sokoto’s Zero-Dose Immunization Gap

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Connected Development, CODE,in collaboration with UNICEF , Sultan Foundation, Sokoto State Primary Health Care Development Agency has unveiled a new health initiative aimed at tackling Sokoto State’s zero-dose immunization challenge through community-driven tracking and accountability.

The project, tagged Sokoto Tracking and Accountability for Equitable Immunization, (STRACE), was launched in Sokoto , It will target seven Local Government Areas in Sokoto where the burden of unvaccinated children remains high.

STRACE is supported by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, through its Civil Society Organization Engagement Mechanism. The funding is expected to strengthen last-mile delivery of routine immunization services in underserved communities.

Speaking at the launch, in a workshop in Sokoto CODE official, Mukhtar Modibbo said the project will deploy its flagship Follow The Money accountability methodology to monitor vaccine delivery, spending, and service quality across the selected LGAs.

He noted that the seven LGAs were chosen based on data showing high concentrations of zero-dose children, those who have not received any routine vaccine. “Identifying and reaching these children is central to Nigeria’s goal of achieving universal health coverage”.

He maintained that a key pillar of STRACE is community ownership. CODE said traditional and religious leaders will be engaged to drive demand for vaccines and counter misinformation that has hindered uptake in some areas.

The project will also work to strengthen coordination between community structures and government health authorities to ensure that vaccines do not only arrive, but are administered equitably and transparently.

According to CODE, tracking mechanisms will be set up to monitor the movement of vaccines from state stores to health facilities and ultimately to children, with findings made public to promote accountability.

He further disclosed that Gavi’s support through the CSO Engagement Mechanism is part of a broader strategy to leverage civil society to close immunization gaps in high-risk states. Sokoto has consistently featured among states with low coverage rates.

Health experts at the launch noted that addressing the zero-dose gap is critical to Nigeria’s health security. They added that no child should be left behind if the country hopes to prevent outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases.