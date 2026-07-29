Sahara Group, Africa Prudential MDs for ICM Confab in Lagos

The Institute of Change Management (ICM) has announced an impressive lineup of business leaders, policymakers and industry experts for its 2026 annual conference scheduled to hold on September 3 and 4 in Lagos.

The conference, themed “Unleashing Change: Accelerating Impact – Harnessing Transformation to Drive Business Excellence and Personal Growth” will bring together leaders from the public and private sectors to examine how organisations and individuals can thrive amid rapid change through innovation, resilience and strategic leadership.

Leading the list of speakers is Group Managing Director of Sahara Group, Mr. Kola Adesina, who will deliver the keynote address. His presentation will centre on the conference theme, offering practical insights into how organisations can harness transformation to drive business excellence, accelerate growth and strengthen leadership in an increasingly disruptive global environment.

Adesina is expected to discuss strategies for leading transformation in uncertain times, building high-performance organisations and winning cultures, driving innovation for long-term impact, developing leadership capabilities for the future of work, and creating sustainable value through vision, adaptability and effective execution.

The Managing Director of Africa Prudential Plc, Dr. Catherine Nwosu, will examine sustainable growth through strategic investments, effective risk management and sound financial planning.

According to ICM media office, Nwosu will provide practical perspectives on leveraging financial protection to strengthen organisational resilience, making investment decisions that deliver both economic and social value, navigating uncertainty while preserving organisational value, aligning financial strategy with long-term business objectives, and creating sustainable wealth through prudent planning and innovation.

Other confirmed speakers include: Managing Director of Jeme Technologies, Mr. Jeremiah Okoh; immediate past President of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Barr. Samuel Olushola Agbeluyi; Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Nigeria LNG Limited, Mrs. Ijeoma Onyenobi, and Manager, Corporate Transformation Advisory at Nigeria LNG Limited, Mr. Edidiong Ekwere,

The organisers said additional speakers and thought leaders from the public and private sectors would be announced in the coming weeks.

They added that the conference is designed to equip business executives, entrepreneurs, policymakers and professionals with practical strategies for accelerating performance, strengthening resilience and creating sustainable value in a rapidly evolving business environment.