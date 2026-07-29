  • Wednesday, 29th July, 2026

AVA Capital to List on NGX on Friday

Nigeria | 10 minutes ago

AVA Capital Plc, an integrated financial services group spanning investment banking, asset management, securities trading and trusteeship, will be admitted to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) by way of listing by introduction on Friday, July 31, 2026.

The group described  the listing as a strategic transition into public markets that reinforces its long-term institutional ambitions and  marks a milestone in the group’s evolution rather than a fundraising exercise.

According to the company, unlike  an initial public offering (IPO), AVA Capital will not issue new shares or raise fresh capital.

Instead, the listing is designed to enhance market visibility, strengthen governance transparency, and deepen engagement with shareholders and the broader investment community.

Commenting on the development, Managing Director of AVA Capital Plc, Olukayode Fadahunsi, said:  “Our admission to the Nigerian Exchange is a natural progression in AVA Capital’s evolution as a long-term institution. We’re stepping into the public market with a solid foundation, an established platform, and a commitment to transparency. This is about cementing our place in Nigeria’s financial landscape and building a foundation for sustained growth. 

The public markets expect us to be open, disciplined, and responsible. We see these as strengths that help our institutions grow stronger over time.”

AVA Capital PLC, through its subsidiaries – AVA Global Asset Managers, AVA Securities and AVA Trustees – has built an integrated financial services platform with a growing institutional footprint, structuring transactions exceeding N500 billion in the 2025/26 financial year. 

The listing arrives as Nigeria’s financial services industry places growing emphasis on governance standards, transparency, and broader public market participation. AVA Capital already satisfies the Exchange’s free-float requirement, with roughly 20 per cent of its issued shares held outside the controlling shareholder structure.

For the group, admission represents an institutional progression – aligning it more closely with the governance and disclosure standards of publicly traded companies while  broadening access. AVA Capital PLC enters the market with an established operating platform and a track record within Nigeria’s capital markets ecosystem.

The group previously marked the launch of the AVA Infrastructure Fund with a ceremonial closing gong at the NGX and operates across multiple regulated business lines under the supervision of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because no new shares are being issued, the listing’s significance will likely be measured less by fundraising metrics and more by the quality of market participation, investor engagement, and the Group’s ability to sustain long-term value as a listed institution.

As Nigeria’s capital markets continue to deepen, the listing of indigenous financial institutions such as AVA Capital reflects a broader shift toward market formalisation, stronger corporate governance, and greater institutional participation in the domestic economy.

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