LASUBEB Conducts 2026 Placement Test for 220,132 Pupils Across 622 Centres

Jessica Erobomhan

Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) on Tuesday conducted the 2026 primary six placement test for 220,131 pupils seeking admission into Junior Secondary School (JSS one) across 622 centres in the state, with the board insisting that only candidates who meet the required standard will be promoted.

Chairman of LASUBEB, Dr. Hakeem Shittu, who disclosed this while monitoring the examination at selected centres across the state, explained that the placement test is designed to assess the academic performance of pupils before their transition to junior secondary schools.

He stressed that the exercise would ensure that only qualified candidates move to the next level.

He noted that pupils who fail to attain the required standard would have to remain in primary school, adding that the board must distinguish between those ready for secondary education and those who require additional support.

“Our records show that a total of 220,131 pupils participated in today’s placement test across 622 centres in the state,” he said.

The chairman commended the smooth conduct of the exercise, noting that examination materials arrived early and that the process was orderly across the centres visited.

Shittu also reaffirmed the state’s commitment to inclusive education, saying the placement test was conducted in line with the policy that no child should be left behind.

According to him, all candidates, including those with special needs, were adequately provided for to enable them participate effectively in the examination.

“No child is left behind is our policy in the state. Even as this exam is going on, it is an inclusive examination. Everybody is accommodated based on whatever support they need to perform the examination,” he said.

As part of the monitoring exercise, Shittu visited Agidingbi Primary School, St. Peter’s Anglican Nursery School, St. John’s Catholic Primary School and Afolabi Primary School.

One of the parents, Mrs. Queen Uwaya, commended the organisation of the exercise, describing it as seamless and well coordinated.

“We came on time and, to our surprise, all the materials and invigilators were already in place. The whole process is organised, calm and properly coordinated,” she stated.