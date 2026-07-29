Foundation Urges Stronger Govt Action on Dementia Care, Support for Elderly

Funmi Ogundare

The Administrator of Gabi Williams Alzheimer’s Foundation (GWAF), Olatoun Gabi-Williams, has called for renewed government commitment to dementia care and ageing services, urging authorities to revitalise programmes aimed at improving the welfare of elderly Nigerians living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

Speaking with journalists at the 8th annual memorial symposium of her father, Dr. Gabisiu Ayodele Williams, themed ‘The Emotional Cost of Japa: Safeguarding the Elderly and Combating Unwitting Neglect in Dementia Care’, in Lagos, Monday, Gabi-Williams noted that while Nigeria has established structures such as the National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC), there is a need to reinvigorate its activities and strengthen collaboration among stakeholders.

She recalled that the Senior Citizens Centre Act, passed in 2017, created the NSCC as the coordinating body for issues relating to ageing, noting that the agency had initially brought together key stakeholders before its activities appeared to slow down.

“There was a lot of activity, and then it seems to have slowed down. We are waiting for it to take off again so that many of the programmes that were initiated can be rolled out across the country,” she stated.

She commended the Federal Ministry of Health and the Lagos State government for initiatives targeting older persons, including the establishment of centres for the elderly, but stressed the need for greater coordination among government agencies and stakeholders to improve dementia care nationwide.

The administrator explained that the foundation was established after her father’s death to bridge the knowledge gap surrounding alzheimer’s disease, following the family’s experience of caring for him during the 10 years he lived with the condition.

According to her, “Widespread ignorance about alzheimer’s extends beyond the general public to some healthcare professionals, making it difficult for families to provide the emotional and psychological support patients require.”

One of the key messages from the symposium, she noted, was that people living with alzheimer’s remain emotionally present despite the deterioration of their cognitive abilities.

“The person is still there. The brain is deteriorating and cannot send instructions to the body, but the person can still feel emotions and deserves love, dignity and compassion,” she said.

Recalling her father’s illness, Gabi-Williams admitted that limited knowledge at the time affected how the family cared for him.

“I would have spent much more time doing many of the things recommended today if I had known that my father was still there emotionally, trapped in a body that could no longer function the way he wanted. I failed for lack of information, and we don’t want other families to experience the same thing,” she said.

She also expressed concern that the increasing migration of young Nigerians has worsened the challenges faced by elderly people living with dementia, as many are left in the care of paid caregivers who may meet their physical needs but are unable to provide the emotional connection that family members offer.

According to her, emotional support is just as important as physical care for people living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Gabi-Williams described the symposium as a success, saying it attracted strong participation and meaningful discussions that would help improve public understanding of dementia and encourage more compassionate care for affected persons and their families.

Delivering the memorial lecture on the theme, a medical expert, Prof. Olajide Gabi-Williams, who spoke virtually, warned that the increasing migration of Nigerians abroad, popularly known as ‘Japa’, is weakening the country’s traditional family support system, exposing elderly persons, particularly those living with dementia, to neglect, social isolation and worsening health outcomes.

He stated that the departure of younger family members has significantly reduced the caregiving structure that has historically supported older Nigerians.

He explained that while migration often provides better economic opportunities, it also leaves many elderly people without the emotional, physical and social support they need as they age.

“In Nigeria, multiple generations traditionally share caregiving responsibilities because no one is meant to face the challenges of old age alone. However, the Japa wave has threatened this model, making it difficult for many elderly people to receive the care they need,” he said.

The professor noted that loneliness, grief from family separation, anxiety over loved ones abroad and depression are becoming increasingly common among older persons left behind, with those living with dementia being among the most vulnerable.

He, however, called for greater public awareness of dementia, stronger community support systems and coordinated interventions to protect Nigeria’s ageing population from neglect and ensure they receive the care, dignity and emotional support they deserve.

A Gerontologist and advocate for older adults, Damilola Grillo, stressed the need for increased awareness and public education on dementia, warning that stigma and misconceptions are forcing many families to hide elderly relatives living with the condition.

She stated that dementia is not necessarily increasing among the current generation but is becoming more recognised as awareness improves, adding that many cases have remained hidden because families fear discrimination and social judgment.

Grillo explained that in some communities, older persons living with dementia are wrongly labelled as witches or wizards, leading some families to isolate them from society.

“Dementia is not a disease that should make us bring our older adults and hide them away. We need to understand that they are still among us, they can still feel us, and they still deserve love and care,” she said.

According to her, dementia is a progressive condition involving symptoms from different diseases, but people living with it can still enjoy meaningful relationships when given the right support.

She stressed that care for people living with dementia should go beyond medical treatment, noting that compassion, emotional connection and love are important parts of managing the condition.

“We emphasised that love is also a treatment for dementia, not just the magical aspect or the treatment we get at the hospital. We need to make them feel that they are still valued among us,” she added.

On ways individuals can reduce their risk of developing dementia, Grillo advised Nigerians to adopt healthier lifestyles, including regular exercise, improved nutrition, adequate sleep and activities that stimulate the brain.

In his presentation titled, ‘Emotional Connection in Dementia Care: Beyond Clinical Care -Prescribing Love and Presence’, a Consultant Psychiatrist at St. Nicholas Hospital, Lagos, Dr. Ismail Adesina, advised families and professional caregivers to prioritise emotional connection alongside medical treatment in caring for people living with dementia.

He insisted that love and presence are powerful forms of care that medicine alone cannot provide.

He stated that while medication, safety and routine remain essential, they should not overshadow the emotional needs of dementia patients, whose ability to feel love, comfort and fear often remains intact even when memory declines.

He said: “Conventional dementia care largely focuses on physical health, medication schedules and safety, leaving emotional needs unmet. Genuine presence and meaningful human connection should be regarded as an integral part of treatment rather than an optional addition.”

Adesina noted that although people with dementia may lose the ability to remember names, dates or conversations, their emotional memory often endures. He said a kind voice, reassuring words and expressions of love can have lasting positive effects even after the spoken words are forgotten.

He warned that task-oriented care, which concentrates solely on completing daily routines, risks overlooking the individual behind the illness.

The doctor added that hurried communication and impersonal interactions could heighten distress, while warm and compassionate engagement supports wellbeing.