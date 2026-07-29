  • Wednesday, 29th July, 2026

Police, NDC Deepen Collaboration on Reform, Internal Security

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja 

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to strengthening institutional collaboration with the National Defence College (NDC) and other strategic partners.

Disu stated this during a courtesy visit by the college’s management, directing staff, participants and support staff to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The visit, led by the Commandant of the NDC, Rear Admiral A. Ahmed, focused on police reform, state policing, command and coordination protocols, as well as other emerging internal security issues.

In his remarks, the commandant informed the IGP that the paper presented by the participants was the product of rigorous research undertaken entirely by police officers at the college.

He explained that faculty members provided only academic guidance and methodological direction, while the participants applied their knowledge, critical thinking and professional experience to develop practical, innovative and implementable strategic options.

He added that the findings and recommendations would contribute meaningfully to the national conversation on police reform and strengthen the capacity of the Nigeria Police Force to address contemporary and emerging internal security challenges towards 2035.

Responding, the IGP described the study as timely and highly relevant to Nigeria’s evolving security landscape, commending the officers for its depth, scholarly quality and practical value.

He noted that the research would provide a strong foundation for shaping the framework for state policing, particularly through its sound methodology, comprehensive analysis of public concerns and practical recommendations informed by comparative experiences from countries operating state police systems.

The IGP reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to strengthening institutional collaboration with the NDC and other strategic partners in furtherance of effective policing, enhanced internal security and national development.

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