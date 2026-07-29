  • Wednesday, 29th July, 2026

What Network to Stream Commonwealth Games Free Across Sub-Saharan Africa

Life & Style | 5 seconds ago

What Network, the free-to-air broadcast platform of What Media Group (WMG), has expanded its media rights footprint across Sub-Saharan Africa, excluding South Africa. The move will bring live coverage of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow to audiences across the region via free streaming on What.tv.

The expansion marks a significant milestone for the African-owned broadcaster, positioning What Network to deliver live Commonwealth Games coverage to audiences who have traditionally relied on international broadcasters, delayed broadcasts or paid television services to follow major sporting events.

Accessible via the web, What.tv will stream live coverage of the Commonwealth Games throughout the event at no cost to viewers. The expansion builds on What Media Group’s role as the Official Free-to-Air Broadcaster for the 2026 Commonwealth Games while strengthening its broadcast infrastructure across multiple African markets.

“Africa deserves a front-row seat to global sports,” said ChiChi Nwoko, CEO of What Media Group. “This expansion means millions more Africans can watch the Commonwealth Games live, on a platform built by us, for us.”

The rights expansion also comes alongside a growing slate of original programming from What Network, including the family entertainment show Kids Say The Darndest Things and the upcoming pan-African fashion competition Project Runway Africa. Together, they reflect the platform’s ambition to establish itself as more than a sports broadcaster.

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