Kursi Investments Empowers Kwara Community With N100m

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Residents of Eji-Dongari community in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State have received a total sum of N100 million as empowerment fund and healthcare delivery support by Kursi Investments.

The support was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable community development.

The empowerment programme, held on Wednesday in Ilorin in collaboration with the Yahaya Seriki Foundation, brought together traditional rulers, community leaders and stakeholders.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin shortly after the presentation on behalf of the Executive Chairman of Kursi Investments Limited, Ambassador Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki-Gambari said the intervention reflected the company’s commitment to fostering lasting development in its host communities.

Gambari, who was represented by the company’s General Manager, Yahaya Abdullahi Shina, said the company believes mining should create value beyond mineral extraction, stressing that its success is measured by the positive impact it makes in the lives of people within its host communities.

Gambari however announced the presentation of a N100 million empowerment fund to beneficiaries within the Eji-Dongari community, alongside healthcare support, describing the intervention as an investment in human potential rather than charity.

Earlier, Halimah Gegele, who delivered the welcome address on behalf of the company’s Corporate Relations Department, said the programme reflected Kursi Investments’ belief that responsible mining is not only about extracting mineral resources but also about creating lasting value for host communities.

She added that the Eji-Dongari community had remained an important partner, whose cooperation, trust and peaceful relationship with the company continued to inspire initiatives aimed at improving lives and strengthening their shared future.

She reaffirmed the company’s commitment to responsible mining, environmental sustainability, inclusive development and continuous engagement with stakeholders, while appreciating the community, traditional rulers and other stakeholders for their continued support.

Speaking on behalf of the community, the Daudu of Eji-Dongari expressed profound appreciation to Kursi Investments Limited and its Executive Chairman, Ambassador Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki-Gambari, for what he described as their unwavering commitment to the development of the community.

The traditional leader noted that beyond the N100 million empowerment and healthcare support unveiled at the event, the company and its chairman had consistently responded to several requests from the community over the years through various developmental interventions.

He commended the cordial relationship between Kursi Investments and the Eji-Dongari people, assuring the company of the community’s continued cooperation and support for its operations.