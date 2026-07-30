Ogun 2027: Yayi Bets on Competence and Results as Opponents Focus on Ancestry

Femi Ogbonnikan

As political parties across the state warm up for the official commencement of campaigns ahead of the new election cycle, the electorate in Ogun State stands at a pivotal, historic crossroads. In an era defined by persistent global economic headwinds, soaring food inflation, critical infrastructure deficits, and widespread youth unemployment, only candidates who possess a demonstrable, verified capacity for practical problem-solving deserve the voters’ thoughtful attention.

Now, more than ever, is the time for the electorate to demand concrete, measurable solutions to the complex challenges confronting the state—not empty rhetoric, partisan sentiment, or emotional tribalism.

At this critical juncture in our national political history, the heavy burden of public governance can no longer be entrusted to political actors who have little or nothing to offer beyond pedestrian, surface-level issues that serve merely as strategic distractions.

A genuine desire to serve must be backed by fresh, pragmatic ideas and clear execution strategies that yield qualitative, visible improvements in the daily lives of ordinary citizens.​

The governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (aka Yayi), brought this exact contrast into sharp focus when he rolled out a massive, multi-faceted economic empowerment scheme for 2,557 farmers across Ogun State.

The initiative equipped agricultural producers with modern machinery, essential farm inputs, and direct financial backing designed to boost local food production, lower consumer prices, and secure rural livelihoods.

While Senator Adeola remains laser-focused on driving and aligning local state policy with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s national Renewed Hope Agenda on Agriculture and Food Security, his political opponents have spent considerable energy spinning negative, sensationalized narratives centred on his ancestry, family roots, and paternal origins.

What a striking, almost farcical political irony! Yet, to discerning observers of the Ogun State’s political trajectory, this obsession with what can be termed paternal politics—measuring a candidate’s fitness for public office primarily by ancestral lineage rather than executive capacity or policy vision—is neither new nor particularly creative.

In fact, it has become a predictable, recurring pattern in Ogun State election cycles.

Whenever a political figure with formidable grassroots support, administrative competence, and a proven track record of delivery threatens the established order, opposition forces routinely resort to questioning their indigeneity, paternal origins, or territorial allegiance rather than engaging them on critical policy matters.​

During the campaigns of former Governor Ibikunle Amosun, similar identity-driven narratives were aggressively weaponized by political critics in an effort to stir local skepticism, divide the electorate, and diminish his campaign momentum.

Yet, those distraction tactics fell flat when confronted by an electorate eager for urban renewal, infrastructural expansion, public safety, and decisive state governance.

Amosun prevailed because voters ultimately prioritized leadership capacity and actionable promises over parochial, tired debates.

A similar political playbook was deployed during the campaigns of the current Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, where detractors sought to weaponize origin, ancestral ties, and identity questions to becloud the political waters and divert attention from core developmental issues. Once again, the strategy failed spectacularly.

The voters saw through the smoke and mirrors, recognizing that ancestral debates produce no economic dividends, construct no schools, attract no industrial investments, and create no jobs for unemployed youth.

Governor Abiodun secured victory because the citizens demanded performance, stability, and executive focus over tribal mudslinging and ancestral sentiment.​

The repeated failure of these campaigns across successive election cycles underscores a profound truth that opposition strategists continually fail to grasp: the weaponization of paternal politics is an absolute absurdity in modern governance.

In a state renowned as Nigeria’s premier industrial hub, rich with intellectual heritage, vibrant commercial enterprise, agricultural promise, and massive economic potential, reducing high-stakes gubernatorial elections to petty arguments over where a candidate’s father or grandfather was born does absolutely nothing to address the urgent realities of statecraft.

Ancestry does not construct motorable highways, maintain primary healthcare facilities, equip secondary schools, or manage multi-billion-naira state budgets efficiently.

Paternal pedigree provides zero tangible yield when a smallholder farmer needs access to subsidized fertilizers, modern tractor services, processing equipment, or micro-credit facilities to scale crop production.​ To prioritize paternal origin over demonstrated competence is to substitute substance for shadow.

This recurring pattern of questioning lineage functions as a textbook political diversion—a default refuge for political actors who lack compelling economic counter-proposals, superior policy alternatives, or a verifiable record of community impact.

When a political campaign cannot match an opponent’s tangible achievements, legislative experience, or clear developmental vision, the fallback strategy almost invariably becomes a desperate retreat into primordial sentiments.

By stoking regional rivalries and identity-based anxieties, political actors attempt to becloud voter judgment, steering the public conversation away from rigorous performance audits and toward emotional tribalism.

It is a calculated scheme designed to exploit identity precisely at the moment when the electorate needs to exercise clear-eyed, analytical reasoning.​

History has repeatedly demonstrated in Ogun State that whenever political campaigns turn away from real issues to weaponize ancestry, it is a clear symptom of policy bankruptcy.

The electorate has grown far too sophisticated to be trapped in the same unproductive loop election after election. Ogun voters have consistently proven that when presented with a choice between identity politics and developmental results, they choose results every single time.​

At this crucial juncture, as campaigns draw nearer, Ogun voters face the exact same clear and consequential choice between two fundamentally different political philosophies that have defined the state’s modern history.

On one hand, lies the progressive path of developmental politics—focused on poverty alleviation, agricultural modernization, industrial growth, infrastructure expansion, and measurable human capital investment.

On the other hand, lies the backward path of trivial distraction—dominated by endless, unproductive disputes regarding where a candidate hails from, where his paternal roots lie, or what traditional district claims his primary loyalty.​

While the opposition remains hopelessly entangled in these historical diversionary narratives, Senator Adeola’s campaign continues to emphasize his long legislative track record, his extensive fiscal management experience as Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and his direct, constituency-focused interventions that touch lives in practical ways.

Undistracted by the diversionary tactics of his detractors, he continues to demonstrate that effective governance which is about delivering measurable value to the electorate, regardless of the noise from political opponents.​

It is time for the political discourse in Ogun State to move completely and permanently past the narrow, divisive confines of paternal politics.

Past election cycles have proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that attempts to weaponize ancestry against the electorate’s deep-seated yearning for effective governance and economic progress cannot and will not succeed.

The electorate increasingly recognizes that economic hardship does not respect ancestral geography, nor does a good road, a functional hospital, or a thriving school care about a leader’s paternal lineage.​

This commitment to inclusive progress is further demonstrated by Senator Adeola’s strategic consultative tours across the length and breadth of the Gateway State.

Moving far beyond media declarations, he has engaged in high-level, town-hall style stakeholder consultations spanning all the three senatorial districts: listening directly to traditional rulers, youth organizations, trade union leaders, and political caucuses in Ogun Central, Ogun East, and Ogun West.

From meeting paramount rulers and opinion leaders in Egbaland to dialogue sessions with industrial and traditional stakeholders in Ijebuland and Remoland, as well as grassroots assemblies across Yewaland, these engagements have served a dual purpose.

They have not only provided a platform to present his developmental blueprint directly to the people, but have also allowed him to harvest localized feedback to ensure that his policy framework directly reflects the specific needs of each district.​

Beyond the political noise and recycled campaign rhetoric, the undisputed reality remains that Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola is a quintessential, true son of Yewa soil whose ancestral roots, cultural upbringing, and personal commitment to Ogun West are beyond legitimate debate.

Born into the rich, historic heritage of Yewaland, his connection to his homestead is not a convenient political adoption or a narrative crafted for an election cycle, but an indelible part of his personal identity that has consistently fueled his passion for grassroots development.

Long before seeking high office in Ogun State, Adeola’s deep-rooted affinity for his people manifested in sustained community advocacy, traditional honors, and impactful social interventions across the Yewa landscape.

Attempts by opposition strategists to rewrite his family history or detach him from his ancestral roots only serve to alienate the very communities who know his lineage, respect his parentage, and celebrate his rise as a monumental beacon of pride for the entire Ogun West district. By standing firm as an authentic representative of his people, he embodies the resilient, industrious, and noble spirit that defines Yewaland, completely dismantling the baseless claims of his political detractors.​

What makes Senator Adeola’s political footprint particularly compelling, however, is that his local authenticity in Yewa does not confine his appeal to a single region; rather, his immense goodwill resonates powerfully across all three senatorial districts of Ogun State.

From the bustling industrial corridors and commercial towns of Ogun East to the historic, political heartland of Ogun Central and through the vibrant agricultural communities of Ogun West, his reputation as an astute, pragmatic deliverer of democratic dividends precedes him everywhere.

His legislative stewardship, characterized by the facilitation of major infrastructural projects, healthcare support, educational grants, rural electrification, and large-scale socio-economic empowerment schemes, has touched hundreds of thousands of lives far beyond his immediate constituency.

Voters across the state recognize him not merely as a regional champion, but as a broad-minded statesman capable of uniting diverse interests under a unified agenda of rapid industrial growth, agricultural transformation, and shared prosperity for all residents.​

Ultimately, as the election cycle gathers full momentum, the overwhelming surge of public support for Senator Adeola across the length and breadth of Ogun State sends an unmistakable signal to those clinging to outdated distraction tactics. The people of Yewaland proudly claim him as their true son, while the broader electorate of the Gateway State warmly embraces him as a tested problem-solver whose record of public service transcends parochial boundaries.

The time has long passed when divisive narratives could obscure a candidate’s genuine worth or distract a discerning electorate from demanding quality governance.

Senator Adeola’s unique synthesis of deep local heritage in Yewa and formidable, cross-state goodwill positions him as a unifying force ready to take the state to greater heights. Against the backdrop of a maturing democracy, the choice before Ogun voters is transparently clear: they are firmly rallying behind a leader whose identity is secure, whose capacity is proven, and whose commitment to the total transformation of Ogun State remains absolute.

*Ogbonnikan writes from Okeagbede, in Imeko-Afon LGA of Ogun state