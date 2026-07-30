Olive Emodi Launches Season Two of At His Right Hand

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Broadcast journalist, Olive Emodi, has launched the second season of ‘At His Right Hand,’ the faith-centred interview series she hosts and executive produces, with a preview screening held at the Segun Jade Theatre inside The Jewel Aeida Events Centre, Lekki, Lagos.

The new season features conversations with Richard Mofe Damijo and other notable personalities, exploring themes of faith, grief, marriage, motherhood, mental health and personal reinvention.

Hosted and produced by Emodi, At His Right Hand is a faith-centred interview series that brings together guests from the entertainment, business, ministry and public sectors for honest conversations about faith, grief, love, motherhood, mental health and the life experiences that shape who they become.

The show derives its name from the belief that, regardless of what a person may be going through, there is always room for them at God’s right hand.

Since its debut, At His Right Hand has grown its community from approximately 1,400 to more than 11,000 subscribers and has recorded over 500,000 organic views.

The preview screening, compered by Onyinyechi Aderibigbe, also coincided with Olive Emodi’s birthday, making the occasion a double celebration for the host and her team.

A major highlight of the evening was a fireside chat moderated by Arise News anchor, Ayo Mairo-Ese, who engaged Emodi in a conversation about the show’s journey from its first to second season, the challenges of producing an independent interview series and personal reflections that gave the audience a deeper insight into the woman behind the brand.

Several guests featured in the second season attended the event, including singer Johnny Drille, Ezinne Akudo Anyaoha, Joy Ogbidi, Shawn Faqua, Lara Kayode, Igbalaniyi Omoniyi and Ajibola Oluwalola. They were joined by guests from the first season who returned to celebrate the programme’s continued growth.

The atmosphere shifted from celebratory to deeply emotional during the screening of a preview episode featuring Joy Ogbidi, who was present at the event. By the end of the episode, there was hardly a dry eye in the room.

Ogbidi later took to the stage to speak about the impact the interview had on her personal journey, revealing that a conversation during the recording of At His Right Hand inspired the name of her newly launched business.

“Whoever you are, wherever you may be in this journey of life, come, sit. There would always be room for you, At His Right Hand,” Olive Emodi said.

The evening concluded with networking among members of Lagos’ media, entertainment and creative communities.